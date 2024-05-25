13 Trader Joe's Items You Need For Your Next BBQ

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There's perhaps no better sign that summer is around the corner than dusting off your trusty grilling gear in preparation for the year's first barbecue. And we're right at that point, with grilling season typically kicking off on Memorial Day.

Since the holiday is quickly approaching, you'll want to stock up on some barbecue essentials. And fans of Trader Joe's know there's no place like the popular grocer to meet all your seasonal grocery needs. Known for its vast array of top-notch products, TJ's is fully equipped with everything from condiments to pre-marinated meats that will make a backyard party a breeze.

From things like the ultra-popular Dill Pickle Mustard to frozen treats like the fan-favorite Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, the grocer boasts all kinds of enticing finds you'll want to serve at your next cookout. Here are some items that we highly recommend for the occasion!

Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

What would a barbecue be without some BBQ sauce to slather on everything? The popular Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce has returned to the shelves for $2.99. It's tangy from yellow mustard, sweet and smoky from molasses, and vibrant, thanks to the vinegar, tomato purée, and Worcestershire sauce. Elevate your burgers, marinate your chicken, or dip your favorite veggies into this sauce. The food pairing possibilities certainly don't stop there!

Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1-ounce serving – About 15 chips):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

TJ's recently revived its seasonal potato chips—much to shoppers' delight—and this BBQ-flavored one is a knockout. It presents a tangy, sweet flavor that also delivers "just a bit of a smoky kick," according to the product description. A bag of these ridge-cut potato chips goes for $2.69. Pair them with your favorite dip or sandwich, or eat straight out of the bag while you're waiting for those hot dogs to cook.

Brioche Buns

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bun):

Calories : 180

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 5 g

Burgers are a barbecue staple, but a bun can make or break their appeal. Trader Joe's offers a brioche variety made with butter, which the supermarket chain says contributes to their "almost ethereal fluffiness." As noted on the package, these pre-sliced buns are "buttery, moist, and slightly sweet," packaged in fours for $3.99. The grocery chain sells brioche hot dog buns, as well.

"I use them for shrimp rolls in the summer using the frozen Argentinian red shrimp with butter, lemon, chives, and butter lettuce," one shopper shared on Reddit—and we love the idea!

Kosher Dill Pickle Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1-ounce serving – About 3 chips):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Among the various types of pickles on the shelves, the chip variety is especially barbecue-friendly. It's perfect for easy layering on a freshly grilled sandwich or burger. These Kosher Dill Pickle Chips, which are priced at $4.49, are sold in the refrigerated section at Trader Joe's and are cold-packed in a seasoned brine to keep their crisp structure.

Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sriracha fans, rejoice! The Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce is finally back in stores, so you can dress up your favorite dishes with this garlicky, sweet, and spicy condiment. Each bottle contains a combination of TJ's barbecue sauce, made with chili peppers, garlic, sugar, and vinegar, along with a tomato-based barbecue sauce. Try it for yourself for $3.49!

Shawarma Chicken Thighs

Nutrition : (Per 4-Ounce Serving):

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturate Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Trader Joe's makes cooking even easier by doing some of the prep work—like marinating chicken—for you. These Shawarma Chicken Thighs, available for $6.99 per pound, are coated in a shawarma spice marinade, ready to be placed on your grill. In our taste test of pre-marinated meats at Trader Joe's, these thighs came out on top!

Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips

Nutrition : (Per 4-Ounce Serving):

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturate Fat: 4.5 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 21 g

Chicken isn't the only protein option that comes pre-marinated at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain also has ready-to-cook steak options like its Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips, which are priced at $11.99 per pound. Each package includes chunks of beef coated in balsamic vinegar and rosemary marinade.

Dill Pickle Mustard

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tsp Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

Is there a Trader Joe's condiment more well-known than the Dill Pickle Mustard? This popular item gives the traditional variety a twist with the addition of natural pickle flavoring, dill weed, and diced-up pickle pieces. Yes, actual pieces. Each bottle is available for just $1.99. Add it to your burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs, or incorporate it into other recipes like marinades.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheese Party Tray

Nutrition : (Per 2 Slices):

Calories : 120

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturate Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

When it comes to party-friendly appetizers, you can't go wrong with cheese and crackers. Trader Joe's makes this option even simpler by grouping together an assortment of cheeses, including colby jack, Swiss, mild cheddar, and pepper jack. Each tray costs $5.99.

Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece):

Calories : 50

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

While you're in the store's cheese section, you'll want to keep the new Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella on your radar—especially if you're planning to make a charcuterie board. Each package, which costs $4.99, includes what TJ's describes as "fresh and silky mozzarella" wrapped in prosciutto that's been aged for 11 months.

Organic Coleslaw Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Salad + Dressing):

Calories : 130

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

Whether added to a sandwich or eaten as a side dish, coleslaw is as ubiquitous for summer grilling as burgers. This Trader Joe's variety features a combination of chopped organic green and red cabbage and shredded carrots. There's also a separate package of creamy, slightly sweet dressing to pour on to your heart's content. Each bag of coleslaw is available for $2.99.

Bruschetta Sauce

Nutrition information unavailable.

Toast up your favorite bread (maybe even on the grill!) and grab some balsamic glaze. Trader Joe's offers a delicious dip you're going to want to serve to your guests: Bruschetta Sauce. Priced at $3.99, each container includes a mixture of tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and spices. While commonly added on top of crispy bread, this item can be served in a multitude of ways, with shoppers using it as pasta sauce, pizza sauce, and mixed with lentils as a dip.

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 370

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 5 g

You can't have a summer gathering without a frozen dessert. And what better option to snag than the one that earned the title of "Best Sweet Treat" in Trader Joe's 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards? Each box includes four (yes, only four) ice cream sandwiches featuring two chocolate chip cookies and a layer of vanilla ice cream studded with mini chocolate chips. Grab a box for $4.99—though you may want to stock up on more.