10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in July

While there's so much to love about Trader Joe's, its ever-changing inventory is arguably one of its most tantalizing qualities. When you visit the cult-favorite store, you're almost always guaranteed to spot something new or encounter the return of a limited-time product you haven't seen in months—or sometimes even years.

Last month, Trader Joe's had shoppers buzzing about an array of new items, such as Burrata Filling, Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios, and of course, the viral Mini Insulated Tote Bag. While the glowing reviews for these new items continue to pour in, shoppers have also been raving about plenty of other product additions you'll want to consider adding to your cart the next time you visit the neighborhood grocery store.

Hosting a barbecue for the Fourth of July? Need to stock up on snacks for an Olympics watch party? Read on to discover 10 new and returning Trader Joe's items you won't want to miss out on this month.

Angus C.P.B Ground Beef Patties

Nutrition : (Per Patty):

Calories : 470

Fat : 39 g fat (Saturated Fat: 17 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 28 g

It's grilling season, and Trader Joe's is giving shoppers even more options to serve at their summer barbecues. The new Angus C.P.B. Ground Beef Patties feature a combination of three Angus beef cuts: chuck, brisket, and picanha (hence the acronym C.P.B). Each package costs $9.99.

According to the grocery chain, the brisket and picanha add an "amazingly rich flavor, with their slightly fattier composition," while the leaner chuck offers "beefiness and balance." Each patty contains 20% brisket, 5% picanha, and 75% chuck to offer a burger with a ratio of 75% lean to 25% fat. The new patties have already garnered rave reviews.

"I made these for dinner the other day and they were indeed quite delicious. The burgers didn't shrink as much as most do while cooking and they stayed perfectly juicy," one customer wrote on Reddit.

Green Olive Flats

Nutrition : 1-ounce serving (About 2 crackers):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Round up your cheese, olives, and other charcuterie board essentials. Trader Joe's is offering a brand-new cracker that has shoppers applauding. As its name implies, the Green Olive Flat Italian Lingue Crackers feature green olive, which, according to TJ's offers a "perfectly piquant briny flavor into every bite." Each box costs $2.99.

Among the many possible food pairings, shoppers have recommended coupling these crackers with hummus, Trader Joe's Garlic Spread Dip, and Trader Joe's Italian Lagorai Semi-Soft Cheese.

"These were so stupidly good. I can't stop eating them," on Reddit user wrote. "They're so good with the goat cream cheese spread and olive tapenade," another one added.

Peanut Butter Pillows

Nutrition : (Per 10 pieces):

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : <1 g

Attention, peanut butter fans. TJ's has a new sweet treat you'll want to keep on your radar: Peanut Butter Pillows. Priced at $2.99, each bag contains pillow-shaped candies featuring crispy, flaky layers and a sweet and savory peanut butter center.

Shoppers have compared this new sweet treat to the inside of a Butterfinger, with one fan recently writing, "Satisfying crunch when biting through thin sweet sugary layers, followed by that distinct savory peanut butter flavor."

Peanut Butter with Honey

Nutrition : (Per 2-tablespoon serving):

Calories : 190

Fat : 15 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

Grab your favorite bread—or maybe just a spoon. Trader Joe's is now selling a new peanut butter option made with just three ingredients: dry roasted peanuts, organic sea salt, and honey. This new peanut butter costs $2.99 and has one shopper calling it their favorite TJ's purchase of the season.

"I just tried a spoonful of this, all I'm going to say is if they discontinue this I'm going to riot in the streets," the customer recently wrote on Reddit. "It's not cement, there's so much flavor, fantastic smooth texture, no added oils, no added sugar. Slam dunk for Trader Joe's."

Green Tea & Yuzu Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1-tablespoon serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's latest seasonal spread features a combination of green tea infused with lemongrass, ginger, and orange peel, as well as yuzu juice, and apple and lemon juice concentrates. Together, these flavors present a sweet, citrusy spread that TJ's says is "excellent with cheese or toast." Meanwhile, shoppers have been sharing food product recommendations of their own.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While one Reddit user enjoyed it mixed with soy sauce on sashimi, another one suggested adding a couple spoonfuls to a cocktail with gin and lemon juice. Cheers to that—and try it for yourself for $3.99!

Bubble Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 waffles):

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g fat (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Trader Joe's recently debuted a frozen take on a popular Hong Kong street food: Bubble Waffles. Unlike the traditional version, which is made with eggs, this new product is vegan and has coconut milk listed as the first ingredient. As noted on the package, which contains four waffles, each waffle has "crispy edges and a chew mochi-like center." The new waffles are priced at $4.49. To elevate them, shoppers on Instagram shared that they've added raspberry jam, chocolate hazelnut spread, ube ice cream, and more, though customers have also enjoyed the waffles plain.

Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

Nutrition : (Per 1 container):

Calories : 230

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

Up until recently, Trader Joe's only offered two soup dumpling flavors: chicken and pork and ginger. But now, vegetarians and vegans can get in on the soup dumpling fun thanks to the recent release of the Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings. Available for $3.49, each box contains six soup dumplings filled with jackfruit, carrot, cabbage, spinach, and ginger in a rich and savory broth. While some customers have said these dumplings weren't soupy enough, others still clearly enjoyed the new frozen item.

"I tried them both microwaved and steamed, I liked the flavour and found them to have a decent amount of soup! Steamed was better than microwaved [in my opinion] and more soupy!" one customer reviewer wrote on Reddit.

Horchata Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 cup):

Calories : 310

Fat : 18 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 5 g

Since launching in 2022, Trader Joe's Horchata Ice Cream has garnered numerous fans. Now, they can indulge in this frozen treat once again because the fan-favorite ice cream flavor is finally back in TJ's freezers. Priced at $3.79 per pint, this ice cream flavor draws inspiration from the popular Latin American beverage and features a combination of cinnamon, brown rice flour, a touch of sea salt, and pieces of horchata-flavored cookies for some texture.

"​​These need to be sold by the quart. Too good…" one Reddit user wrote. "I'm not an ice cream person but this stuff is AMAZING, I love it" another fan commented.

Ube Mochi

Nutrition : (Per 1 piece):

Calories : 80

Fat : 2 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : <1 g

While you're looking at the store's frozen treats, there's another option you'll want to consider snagging: Ube Mochi. This bright purple dessert consists of ube-flavored ice cream enrobed in a rice flour mochi wrapper. Each box costs $4.99 and includes six pieces of mochi. As per usual, shoppers have rejoiced over the return of this popular item.

"These are the best !!!" one commenter wrote on a recent Instagram post. "I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THESE!!!!" another one commented.

S'mores Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 bar):

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

S'mores are a beloved summertime dessert, and Trader Joe's puts its own spin on them by making them a frozen treat, priced at $4.99. First introduced in 2023, the S'mores Bars consist of a honey graham cracker crust topped with a fudgy brownie and toasted marshmallow cream. To prepare, you can let the bars thaw at room temperature for about two hours or pop them in the oven or air fryer to sink your teeth into them sooner.

"11/10 going to buy another pack [tomorrow]," one shopper wrote on Instagram.