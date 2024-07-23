This Is America's Best Discount Supermarket In 2024—and It's Not Aldi

As shoppers try to find the best deals on groceries amid high food prices, certain supermarkets have become especially appealing. While discount retailers like Aldi are frequently recognized for their low prices, there's another popular supermarket chain that takes the #1 spot for inexpensive groceries, according to a recent survey.

In Newsweek's third-annual list of America's Best Retailers, Trader Joe's was chosen as America's best discount supermarket. To create the rankings, the publication partnered with data intelligence platform Statista and surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers about retailers across 40 categories, such as apparel, furniture, convenience stores, and supermarkets.

The news outlet asked participants how likely they are to recommend the retailers and to share their opinions on five pieces of criteria: products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility, and shop layout. The retailers were then given a score out of 100, with Trader Joe's receiving an 89.14.

This isn't the first time Trader Joe's has been recognized as a top destination for discounted groceries. The Monrovia, Calif.-based grocery chain reigned supreme in the discount supermarket category in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Retailers in both 2023 and 2022. The grocer currently operates more than 550 locations across the U.S.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

WinCo Foods took second place this year, earning a score of 86.76, while Aldi came in third place with a score of 85.26. The discount supermarket category only included three retailers. In 2023, WinCo Foods and Aldi also took the second and third-place spots, respectively.

"At Newsweek, we understand retailers' critical role in shaping the consumer experience and driving economic growth. Our retail rankings are designed to provide consumers with reliable, data-driven insights into the best retail brands across various categories," Josh Smith, Newsweek's director of growth and strategic partnerships, said in a press release. "By highlighting the top-performing retailers, we aim to celebrate excellence in customer service, product quality, and overall shopping experience while also guiding consumers to make informed decisions."

In addition to Trader Joe's, WinCo Foods, and Aldi, Newsweek highlighted other food retailers in its annual ranking. In the supermarkets category, which featured 10 grocery retailers, Great Wall Supermarket held the top spot, while Wegmans was runner-up, followed by Publix and The Fresh Market.

In the superstores and warehouse club stores category, Costco topped the list, followed by Sam's Club, Target, BJ's, and Meijer.