6 Grocery Chains That Are Slashing Prices Right Now

Sticker shock has become all too commonplace in the last few years. Since the pandemic, the food industry has been hard-hit by a number of issues, including supply chain disruptions, increased production and labor costs, and record-low cattle numbers.

Although grocery prices aren't spiking at the same rate they previously were, shoppers are still expressing frustrations over the cost of food. As Americans continue to feel a strain on their wallet, several supermarket chains have been rolling out various deals and promotions.

The next time you go food shopping, you'll want to keep a few retailers in mind. Here are six grocery chains lowering their prices right now.

Kroger

The second-largest grocery retailer in America recently dropped a slew of deals. At the beginning of July, Kroger announced Boost Bonus Days, a mega-sales event offering Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to discounts and free items from July 10 through July 23.

According to Kroger, the deals total over $60 in savings. During the sales event, customers can get 50% off a new annual membership, while current members can get 50% off their next annual membership when they extend it by July 23. The Boost Bonus Days' freebies are limited to one per customer and include:

Simple Truth or Simple Truth Organic Place and Bake Cookies

Kroger brand Spices, any variety

Kroger brand Cold Cereal, any size, any variety

Private Selection dry pasta, 16-ounce size of any variety

Kroger brand bacon, 16-ounce size of any variety

Kroger brand sandwich bags

Boost by Kroger Plus has two membership tiers. There's the $59 per year or $7.99 per month option, which includes unlimited free next-day delivery. There's also the $99 per year or $12.99 per month option, which offers free delivery in as little as two hours on orders of at least $35.

Target

In May, Target announced that it will lower prices on approximately 5,000 popular items, sharing that it had just discounted about 1,500 products. The retailer added that it plans for "thousands" of more price cuts throughout the summer. Examples of discounted items include milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh produce, snacks, and paper towels. According to the retailer, these discounts "will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer."

Target noted that its discounts will be found across "dozens of national brands" in addition to Target-owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in major departments like food and beverage, household essentials, and health and beauty.

Aldi

German discount grocery chain Aldi is best known for its low prices, and this summer, the supermarket chain is giving shoppers even more savings. At the beginning of May, Aldi announced plans to "pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day" by rolling out deals on more than 250 items. This is almost double the savings from last summer's deals, which aimed to help shoppers save more than $60 million.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This summer's discounts apply to several food categories, including better-for-you foods, picnic necessities, travel-ready snacks, and barbecue essentials. A few examples of discounted products include Simply Nature Chia Seeds, Specially Selected French Baguettes, Simply Nature Organic Granola Bars, and Burman's Steak Sauce.

Weis Markets

Regional grocery chain Weis Market also hopped on the savings train in June when it announced that it's lowering prices on more than 600 of its most popular brand-name and Weis Quality dairy products. These discounts are an expansion of the grocer's Low, Low Price (LLP) program. Items that are included in this program feature a red Low, Low Price tag, which reflects the best everyday price.

Some of the dairy products featuring reduced prices include Weis Quality American Singles (48 ounces) Blue Diamond Almond Breeze (Original and Vanilla), and Sargento Natural Cheese Slices.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh, Amazon's supermarket offshoot, announced in May that it's discounting 4,000 grocery items, including meat, seafood, frozen food, dairy, cheese, beverages, snacks, and pasta. The brand noted that customers will be able to save up to 30% on these items, with discounted items rotating on a weekly basis. These items include both national brands and private-label products. The deals are available in-store and online.

Beyond scoring savings through the rotating deals, Prime members now also can save 10% on hundreds of grocery items when shopping online.

"Increasing our Weekly Deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime Savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we're continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers—both in-store and online," Claire Peters, worldwide vice present of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement.

Giant Eagle

In May, regional grocery chain Giant Eagle announced the rollout of Deals for Days, a seasonal pricing initiative designed to bring shoppers savings. The first wave of deals will be available until July 31 and includes discounts on more than 1,000 summer products. According to Giant Eagle, this selection of deals "delivers an estimated $7.5 million in savings."

Following the first wave of deals, Giant Eagle plans to offer Deals for Days promotions for other occasions like back-to-school, football season, Halloween, and the November and December holiday season.