6 Best Pizzas You Can Buy at Trader Joe's Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's frozen food aisle is a wonderland of microwaveable meals, oven-ready appetizers, and imaginative ice cream treats. It's also home to a selection of frozen pizzas that shoppers love.

Whether you're craving a simple slice or toppings aplenty, the neighborhood grocery chain can help you get your pizza fix without requiring you to leave the comfort of your kitchen. To help you sift through Trader Joe's frozen pizza options, we rounded up the ones customers have been praising on social media. Here are some of the best pizzas you'll want to score the next time you swing by the grocery store.

RELATED: 7 Trader Joe's Sweets Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now

1 Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust

In 2020, Trader Joe's brought a popular Naples street food, pizza fritta (translation: fried pizza), to its freezers. Made in Naples, this frozen pizza features a deep-fried crust covered in four cheeses—mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, and burrata—along with roasted garlic and cashew and pine nut pesto.

In a couple of Reddit threads asking TJ's shoppers to share the grocer's top frozen pizzas, multiple users named this deep-fried variety. While a few Redditors called the item "the best," others directed their attention to the pizza's crust. "It's not necessarily thick but crispy and chewy in the best possible way," one user commented. "A frozen pizza has no right to have this good of crust. It's amazing," another one wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Pizza Parlanno

This pizza has been a freezer aisle favorite for 15 years, according to TJ's. The frozen item consists of an Italian-imported stone-baked wheat flour crust blanketed with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese and topped with sweet roasted bell peppers and onions, savory Italian sausage crumbles, and slices of spicy uncured pepperoni.

One Reddit user, who said Trader Joe's Pizza Parlanno is the best frozen pizza at the grocery chain "by far," added, "Pretty satisfying for any supreme pizza fans. Well seasoned and not too salty." Another Redditor recommended adding garlic powder to the pizza before popping it into the oven and cooking it for five additional minutes at 25 degrees higher than what the instructions say. However, the user acknowledged that results may vary.

3 BBQ Chicken

For a sweeter, smokier option, Trader Joe's carries a BBQ Chicken Pizza, which is topped with a tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, gouda cheese, and red onions.

Multiple Reddit users recommended this frozen pizza, with one sharing that they "just devoured their weekly bbq chicken." Another pointed out that it's "good fresh and as leftovers."

4 Bambino

When you want a pizza all to yourself, having a personal pie (or two) in your freezer comes in handy. For something even more miniature, TJ's offers Bambino Pizza in both Formaggio (cheese) and Pepperoni varieties. Each box contains four pizzas that have clearly left an impression on customers.

"Love the bambino's. Perfect size for one!!," one Reddit user wrote. In another Reddit thread, someone else commented, "I keep 2 boxes of Bambino pizzas in my freezer at all times."

5 Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread

This one is for the sauceless pizza fans. While the frozen flatbread already comes prepared with a layer of burrata cheese and arugula, Instagram user @mrs_traderjoes noted in a 2021 post that the prosciutto "comes in a little separate container and you're instructed to put it on after the flatbread is cooked."

On Reddit, one user, who mentioned that they "don't even like arugula," called this flatbread "SO GOOD," adding that they drizzle some of Trader Joe's balsamic glaze onto it. Another Redditor wrote that they "fry up the prosciutto to make it crispy and sprinkle it all over the pizza," noting, "They give you enough to cover every square inch."

6 Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread

If mushrooms are your pizza topping of choice, Trader Joe's has a fan-approved flatbread you might want to snag on your next trip to the store. The frozen item, which doesn't contain tomato sauce, is topped with mozzarella cheese, three kinds of mushrooms, black truffles, and a truffle sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One TJ's shopper emphasized how the item is a staple for them, writing on Reddit, "I only go to TJ's ever other week, but this pizza makes my "what do you always purchase" list. Far and away my favorite." Meanwhile, another Reddit user went as far as calling it their "favorite frozen item in existence."