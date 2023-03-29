7 Trader Joe's Sweets Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring has officially kicked off at Trader Joe's—and you know what that means: the release of new and returning seasonal items.

Two weeks ago, TJ's marketing execs Tara Miller and Matt Sloan revealed which spring products will be hitting the shelves this season during their "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast.

While the items span across snacks, frozen foods, and beverages, sweets appear to have the most dominating presence. If you are looking to try something new or want to revisit some of your most cherished treats, here are some of the sweets Trader Joe's shoppers have been loving lately.

1 Lemon Flavored Mini Sheet Cake

Move over, chocolate and vanilla. Lemon has taken over. One of TJ's newest desserts packs a citrusy punch, consisting of lemon cake topped with lemon cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with lemon zest.

Among the many social media users expressing their excitement to try the new dessert, one Reddit user wrote, "I know people gush over the vanilla and chocolate mini sheet cake versions, and this one is just as dangerous, and by dangerous, I mean delicious." The writer added, "The cake is soft and lightly lemony and the cream cheese frosting while sweet wasn't crazy sweet to the point [where] I scraped it off. This thing is good."

2 Cookies & Crème Pretzel Slims

"Outstanding," "dangerous," and "addicting," are just some of the words that have been used to describe Trader Joe's newest pretzel addition. Available for $3.49 per bag, this sweet snack features thin pretzels covered in a confectionary coating with Joe-Joe's cookie bits and drizzled in dark chocolate. After Instagram user @traderjoeslist gushed about the product in a recent post, hundreds of other users flooded the comments section with rave reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I went to TJs today after seeing this. These are amazing!!! My son and I demolished a bag in 10 minutes…" one person shared. "I bought 5 bags today. I regret nothing," another one added.

3 Coffee & Dark Chocolate Joe-Joe's

Coffee and chocolate have come together in the ultimate marriage of flavors. Priced at $3.49 per box, TJ's newest Joe-Joe's are filled with cream, coated in dark chocolate, and topped with a coffee-flavored vanilla drizzle.

On Instagram, multiple commenters pointed out the cookies' strong coffee flavor, with one comparing the product to chocolate-covered espresso beans. Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user started a sarcastic thread, advising shoppers not to buy the Joe-Joe's, writing, "Don't worry, I will save everyone the trouble and dispose of them myself." Another Redditor quipped, "You're doing the lords work. You know what, you've inspired me. I'll help you rid the world of these fantas… er awful cookies."

4 Coffee Bean Hold The Cones

If your coffee fix still isn't satisfied, head over to Trader Joe's frozen foods section and snag a box of the coffee bean-flavored miniature ice cream cones for $3.79. Each package comes with eight chocolate cones that are lined with a chocolate, filled with coffee bean ice cream, and topped with a chocolate coating.

With the Hold The Cone! line encompassing multiple flavors, several social media users called the coffee bean variety "the best" or their "favorite." Others shared their desire for the product to become a permanent item as opposed to seasonal one. "These are delicious! Stock up," one Instagrammer advised.

5 Portuguese Custard Tarts

While you're in the frozen foods aisle, you'll want to check out the returning fan-favorite Portuguese Custard Tarts. These imported pastries, priced at $2.99 for a box of four, include a flaky crust filled with a creamy custard that features lemon and cinnamon.

To elevate the tarts, one Instagram user suggested sprinkling extra cinnamon on top, while another popped them into the air fryer and topped them with vanilla ice cream. "We thought they tasted better than the real thing in Portugal! 😂," they wrote.

6 Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

If you're looking for a festive Easter treat, TJ's Easter egg-inspired Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds might just be exactly what you need. These chocolate covered nuts, priced at $3.99, are a returning seasonal item that has excited customers, with a few Instagrammers calling them "addicting."

The "self-proclaimed dark chocolate almond connoisseur" @traderjoeslist noted, "The candy coating adds a delicate crunch and the dark chocolate robe around the almond is a touch sweet."

7 Chromatic Celebration Cake & Baking Mix

For another colorful confection, Trader Joe's recently debuted its new Chromatic Celebration Cake & Baking Mix, complete with frosting mix and rainbow sprinkles. While one Instagram user said this item is "[w]ay better than the Pillsbury mix," others offered suggestions for enhancing the cake. This included using an extra egg to make the cake moister and adding a couple of tablespoons of milk to the frosting mix, which "seemed to help blend it better." Try it for yourself for $4.99!