10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in November

Fall at Trader Joe's has been filled with an array of seasonal goodies like the beloved Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese and the brand-new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake. As expected, the specialty grocery chain is only continuing to keep shoppers in anticipation of its ever-changing product selection.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Trader Joe's has directed its attention on Thanksgiving. The California-based grocer recently dropped its Fearless Flyer Thanksgiving Guide, which highlights numerous Thanksgiving-friendly products, such as turkey, cranberry sauce, and Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips. Additionally, Trader Joe's has, of course, released other new products unrelated to Thanksgiving, so shoppers can add some excitement to their usual grocery lists.

Whether you're planning out what to serve on Thanksgiving or you'd just like to try something new, TJ's can help fulfill either objective. Here are 10 of the best new Trader Joe's you can purchase this month.

Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tablespoon)

Calories : 80

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's gives butter a fall twist by adding rich brown sugar and dark grade-A maple syrup. Together, these ingredients create a sweet and savory product you can add to the usual suspects like toast, pancakes, or baked goods. As noted by Trader Joe's, you can also incorporate this butter into savory dishes like hash browns or breakfast sandwiches. Each four-ounce package costs $2.99.

Cheesy Herby Biscuits

Nutrition : (Per 1 Biscuit)

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Would Thanksgiving be complete without a basket of steaming hot rolls? Trader Joe's recently launched a new option that consists of flaky biscuit dough with rosemary, thyme, and shreds of parmesan and cheddar. According to TJ's, these biscuits taste best when you bake them directly from frozen in an un-preheated oven set to 375 degrees for about 30 minutes. The grocer notes that this gradual heating "helps the biscuits retain their buttery, cheesy texture."

The product has racked up its fair share of fans, with one Reddit user writing, "I highly recommend them. They have a lovely flaky crumb and are nice and buttery." Pick up a box of 12 for $4.99!

Mini Brioche Bites

Nutrition : (Per 8 Pieces)

Calories : 320

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 7 g

While you're in the frozen food aisle, you might notice Trader Joe's new Mini Brioche Bites, which are filled with a sweet apricot jam and creamy brie. Each box contains 16 bites and costs $4.99. To prepare, you can bake the bites in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or the air fryer for six to eight minutes.

Pink Lady Apple Chips

Nutrition : (About 13 Chips)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

To create this crunchy new snack, a supplier in Washington state harvests apples at peak freshness, thinly slices them, and then uses a vacuum-sealed chamber to crisp them up at a low temperature with minimal oil. According to Trader Joe's, this gentle frying method helps "preserve and magnify" the apples' flavor. For added sweetness, these new Pink Lady Apple Chips are dusted in cinnamon sugar. Each bag costs $2.29.

Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're concerned about a full-sized pecan pie going to waste this Thanksgiving, Trader Joe's has the answer for you: Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies. Priced at $4.99 for a box of four, each pie is about three inches in diameter and features a flaky crust with a sweet brown sugar and pecan filling. Pop one in the oven, air fryer, or microwave to get the filling extra ooey-gooey, or enjoy it straight out of the box.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One fan took to Reddit to note the product's "perfect balance of crust to filling." Another called the dessert "unreal."

White Queso Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Grab your favorite tortilla chips. Trader Joe's is selling a new White Queso Dip for $3.99. According to the grocer, 50% of the recipe is tangy white cheddar, which is combined with cream, sea salt, onions, and red and bell green peppers. Pour it over nachos, pair it with your favorite tacos, or add it to eggs for a burst of cheesiness.

Cassata Baked Ricotta Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're a fan of dessert cheeses, this latest release is sure to capture your attention. Trader Joe's just launched its new Cassata Baked Ricotta Cheese, which was inspired by cassata, the Sicilian sponge cake. This baked cheese features chocolate chips, candied pear and pumpkin, and candied orange, lemon, and citron peels. Each wheel costs $4.99.

One shopper likened the product's flavor to "cannoli filling in cheesecake form." Another one wrote that it's "worthy of eating straight with a fork."

Cranberry Ginger Chutney

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

For many Americans, Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without a side of cranberry sauce. If you'd like to enjoy the beloved berry-based sauce in a slightly different way, TJ's is offering a Cranberry Ginger Chutney for $2.49. Featuring South Indian-inspired flavors, this item is made with a relatively short list of ingredients: cranberries, sugar, water, apple cider vinegar, ginger, salt, garlic, and cayenne pepper. Pair it with your turkey and mashed potatoes, slather it on a sandwich, or add it to a charcuterie board for a punch of sweetness.

Pizza Ranch Salad Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Salad + Dressing)

Calories : 200

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Trader Joe's has been known to get creative with its salad kits, and that's certainly true with its latest variety: Pizza Ranch. Available for $3.99 per bag, this new offering features a base of shredded romaine lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. To deliver the pizza factor, it also includes "pizza-evoking toppings" like herb flatbread strips, four-cheese crisp crumbles, and grated parmesan cheese. Since many enjoy their pizza with ranch, this salad kit also comes with a creamy ranch dressing, which is seasoned with dried garlic, onion, and tomato powder.

Freeze Dried Mangosteen

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 170

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 1 g

Freeze-dried fruit can be a welcome addition to yogurt and oatmeal, and TJ's has a new option for you to try: Mangosteen. This fruit is native to Southeast Asia and features a "sweet and faintly tart flavor profile," which TJ's describes as a "mix between a stone fruit, a citrus, and a strawberry." This product is solely made with freeze-dried mangosteen and costs $2.99 per bag.