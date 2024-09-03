Trader Joe's New Fall-Inspired Mini Sheet Cake Has Fans Saying 'Goodbye New Diet'

Fall is one of the most exciting times of year to be a Trader Joe's shopper, thanks to all the tantalizing seasonal goods that hit the retailer's shelves each autumn. But this year, Trader Joe's fall product selection is all the more exciting because it includes a new autumn-inspired spin on the grocer's beloved mini sheet cakes.

Trader Joe's is launching a new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake (310 calories) made with pumpkin purée, warm spices, and a rich cream cheese frosting. While shoppers have yet to report spotting it in person, the cake is already listed among Trader Joe's other sweet offerings on its website, indicating that it will make its way to stores very soon.

Trader Joe's already offers a Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake (310 calories) and a highly-praised Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake (340 calories) year-round. It has also sold a seasonal Lemon Mini Sheet Cake during spring the past two years and recently introduced a limited-time Carrot Mini Sheet Cake (310 calories), which was so wildly popular that many shoppers had trouble finding it in stock.

Considering all of the fanfare surrounding Trader Joe's other mini sheet cake flavors, it should come as no surprise that customers are already buzzing about the news that a new variety is coming to shelves.

"WHAT. Goodbye new diet lol," a shopper wrote in a Reddit discussion about the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake.

"Oh man I can't wait to try this!" another commented.

The Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes will sell for $5.49 apiece. Interested shoppers shouldn't wait too long to snag a cake once they arrive in stores because they'll only stick around for a limited time, and the demand will likely be high. As one Redditor noted: "I just know these are going to sell out everywhere."

Until then, shoppers should keep an eye out for other new and returning fall items at their local Trader Joe's stores. Last month, the retailer kicked off its autumn celebrations early by bringing back its popular Apple Cider Donuts (320 calories). The seasonal, limited-time treats are made by a family-owned bakery in Massachusetts, but you can score a six-count box at your local Trader Joe's for $4.49

Trader Joe's shoppers have reported spotting several other seasonal goodies in stores as well, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread (70 calories) and Halloween Gummies (70 calories).

Nutrition information has been included when available.