8 Coveted Trader Joe's Items Shoppers are Going Crazy for This Year

Trader Joe's is widely known for having a cult-like fanbase. As a grocery chain that regularly releases creative items, sparks excitement with name-brand "dupes," and contributes to the invention of viral recipes, the specialty retailer knows how to get people talking.

While there are countless Trader Joe's discussions circulating online, certain products understandably receive more attention than others. Some are so popular that stores implement purchasing limits. Other items fly off the shelves too quickly, leaving shoppers unable to purchase them.

This year has been filled with chatter about in-demand Trader Joe's products, which include both groceries and non-food items. Curious about which items shoppers have coveted this year? Here are eight TJ's products that showed to be significantly popular in 2024.

Mini Canvas Tote Bags

If there's one Trader Joe's item known for going viral this year, it's the Mini Canvas Tote Bag, a smaller version of the grocer's classic canvas tote. Shortly after TJ's released the bags in March, shoppers swarmed product displays, stores sold out of the item, and scalpers even resold the bags at much higher markups than the original $2.99 retail price. We're talking hundreds of dollars. Trader Joe's didn't anticipate the response it received to this product launch.

"We thought we bought enough of these mini canvas totes to last for several weeks, maybe a whole month," Matt Sloan, co-host of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, said during a March episode. "We had no inkling that they would be this exciting, this quickly, for so many customers. We had actually hundreds of thousands of bags come in and go out within a week."

Lucky for shoppers who couldn't snag a bag the first time around, Trader Joe's brought back the sought-after bags in September—but only for a limited time.

Mini Insulated Tote Bags

A couple of months after the Mini Canvas Totes went viral, TJ's garnered notable attention once again when it rolled out its Mini Insulated Tote Bags. These were smaller versions of the grocery chain's larger insulated cooler bags and came in teal and magenta. Like the canvas bags, the insulated totes sold out quickly and were re-sold for over $100, despite costing just $3.99. Some shoppers reported that their stores implemented purchasing limits to counter the anticipated high demand.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Leave in Conditioner

Among Trader Joe's various beauty products is one leave-in conditioner that has shoppers calling it a "dupe" for Ouai's similar, higher-priced hair care product. For comparison, the Trader Joe's item costs $5.99, while the Ouai product retails for $30. Designed to smooth, detangle, and moisturize, TJ's Leave in Conditioner contains argan oil, vitamin E, evening primrose, and hydrolyzed pea protein. Beyond the positive reviews this item has gotten, shoppers also reported having difficulty finding the product.

"I went to my local store today to finally get the Ouai [dupe] and it was sold out. I asked a crew member and she let me know the demand has been so high that the supplier 'kind of freaked out and is only letting stores buy 1 box a week,' one shopper wrote on Reddit.

"Yeah I've tried two weeks in a row with no luck lol," another one added.

Kimbap

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

In 2023, this frozen item sold out of stores quickly, leaving many shoppers unable to find it. Later, Trader Joe's locations instated purchasing limits to offset the expected demand when the product returned to stores.

Bearing an appearance that resembles sushi, Trader Joe's Kimbap is a frozen version of a popular Korean rice dish also known as "gimbap." The TJ's item consists of three bite-sized rolls wrapped in seaweed and filled with sautéed greens, crunchy root vegetables, pickles, and braised tofu.

While it appears as though the kimbap is more readily available now, the positive reviews continue to rack up on social media. Some shoppers even share ways to elevate the item, such as frying it with an egg or pairing it with Sriracha mayo. Try it for yourself for $3.99!

Carrot Mini Sheet Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/6 Cake)

Calories : 310

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 3 g

After receiving rave reviews for its vanilla, chocolate, and lemon-flavored mini sheet cakes, Trader Joe's expanded its flavor options by launching a Carrot Mini Sheet Cake this summer. The dessert featured a cake made with shredded carrots, warm spices, walnuts, and a layer of cream cheese icing.

After the item hit stores, shoppers sang praises, describing it as "absolutely unreal," "moist and flavorful," and a "10/10." Unfortunately, not every carrot cake fan was able to get their hands on this sweet treat, prompting wishful shoppers to long for its return.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/6 Cake)

Calories : 310

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 3 g

Carrot wasn't the only mini sheet cake flavor that caught shoppers' attention this year. As part of its highly anticipated rollout of fall items, Trader Joe's introduced a new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, which is available for $5.49. Each cake is made with pumpkin purée and warm spices, plus a cream cheese frosting.

Over the last month or so, TJ's customers have taken to social media to share glowing reviews of the fall item. The product even earned the number one spot in an Eat This, Not That! Trader Joe's mini sheet cake taste test.

"The pumpkin puree and nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon blend gives the sweetness some depth, evoking the quintessential flavor of fall," the taste tester wrote. "Because the bottom layer has such a distinct taste, the slightly sweet cream cheese frosting on top adds a satisfying contrast."

Dutch Griddle Cakes

Nutrition : (Per 2 Griddle Cakes)

Calories : 350

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 6 g

One breakfast treat in the frozen foods aisle had shoppers buzzing this year. Launched in the fall of 2023, the Dutch Griddle Cakes are thicker than a typical pancake, offering a slightly chewier texture similar to a crumpet, according to TJ's.

Since landing on shelves, the item has amassed numerous fans. Stores in California set purchasing limits, with locations in Alameda, Castro Valley, Menlo Park, San Jose, Sunnyvale and Walnut Creek confirming that they implemented a one-box limit in February, according to SFgate. (I guess you could say the griddle cakes sold like hot cakes!)

Each box costs $3.49 and includes eight griddle cakes, which you can heat in the toaster, oven, or microwave.

Brioche Style Liège Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Waffle)

Calories : 250

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Over the summer, Trader Joe's released yet another frozen treat that elicited positive feedback. The Brioche Style Liège Waffles came in packages of six and featured a buttery, brioche-like flavor and pearl sugar.

Across social media, fans sang praises, with one writing, "Oh…My…God! The new Brioche Liège Waffles are AMAZING! I didn't even heat it up, perfect straight [out] of the package. Give me a quart of milk and I'll demolish the entire bag!"

Other shoppers enjoyed these by pairing them with ice cream or transforming them into a chicken and waffles dish.