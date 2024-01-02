9 Best Pre-Made Salad Kits You Can Score At Trader Joe's

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Pour some greens into a bowl and you've got yourself a blank canvas, ready to be painted with all sorts of colors, textures, and flavors. When it comes to salads, the ingredient combinations are truly endless. However, you might not always have the time or energy to chop up veggies, heat up protein, or make a homemade dressing. That's when a pre-made salad kit can come to the rescue.

Trader Joe's carries several of these mealtime lifesavers, packing bags with everything you could want in a salad—greens, toppings, and dressing. All you need to do is mix the components together and pour on the dressing to your heart's content.

The grocery chain's salad section if fully stocked with both classic and creative offerings. Here are nine of the best salad kit options on the shelves right now.

Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit

PER SERVING (4 cups plus dressing) : 150 calories, 13 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 4 g protein

Zesty, bright, and aromatic, TJ's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit has garnered rave reviews from shoppers. Each bag features arugula, shredded parmesan, carrots, roasted almonds, and a packet of basil lemon vinaigrette. As noted by Trader Joe's, this dinner-ready salad pairs well with a variety of dishes, such as barbecue, pasta, or margherita pizza.

"I eat a bag probably twice a week. I usually add extra shaved Parmesan, more sliced almonds, and occasionally avocado," one Reddit user wrote. "Absolutely yes. I LOVE the dressing. I wish they'd bottle it," another one added.

Try it for yourself for $3.99!

Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit

PER SERVING (1 cup) : 160 calories, 12 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 5 g protein

Trader Joe's draws inspiration from Southwestern dishes by showcasing some of the region's popular flavors in its Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit. Available for $3.39, this bagged salad contains a mix of chopped romaine, green cabbage, carrots, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro, along with dry roasted pumpkin seeds, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. For an added kick, each bag also includes a packet of spicy avocado dressing, which features poblano chilies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While this item has a variety of ingredients, fans on Reddit recommend further enhancing this salad by adding protein like grilled chicken or taco meat.

Organic Caesar Salad Kit

PER SERVING (1 1/2 cups plus dressing) : 170 calories, 14 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

Caesar salad is a classic for a reason, and this Trader Joe's version has plenty of fans. Priced at $4.49, each salad kit is packed with organic romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a peppery, creamy Caesar dressing.

"It is easily the most purchased item I buy from TJ's. I pretty much never leave a trip without one," one Reddit user wrote. "I want this creamy Caesar dressing in a bottle!" another fan said.

Organic Mediterranean Style Salad Kit

PER SERVING (1 cup plus dressing) : 110 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

Another organic option occupying the grocer's refrigerated section is the Mediterranean Style Salad Kit. Priced at $3.99, each bag includes romaine lettuce, shredded broccoli stalks, and radicchio. For additional flavor and texture, TJ's also incorporates celery, seasoned flatbread strips, roasted chickpeas, dried tomatoes, and feta cheese. And, for the final touch, each bag has a packet of red wine vinaigrette.

Dill-icious Chopped Salad Kit

PER SERVING (1 cup plus dressing) : 140 calories, 11 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

From potato chips to cheese curds, Trader Joe's sells a variety of pickle-flavored products, and that includes salads. The Dill-icious Chopped Salad Kit consists of chopped cauliflower, radishes, red and green cabbage, green leaf lettuce, and kale, along with the grocery chain's dill pickle-flavored potato chips. To further ramp up the pickle flavor, TJ's pairs this salad mix with dill pickle flavored-seasoning and a creamy dill cucumber ranch dressing.

"It's full of so many veggies and the tang from the dressing just makes it all fantastic. I could eat the whole bag in one sitting," one Reddit user raved.

Pick up a bag for $3.99—but you'll want to grab it soon since this item is only available for a limited time!

BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano Chopped Salad

PER SERVING (1 cup plus dressing) : 140 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 4 g protein

Winning customers over with its bold flavors, this salad kit starts with a base of green and red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and kale. It's then paired with cornbread croutons and aged black pepper Toscano cheese, which Trader Joe's describes as "rich and nutty, with a touch of cracked black pepper heat." The final layer of flavor comes from the BBQ sweet onion dressing, which features molasses notes in addition to mustard, white wine, vinegar, onion, garlic, and chili powder. Shoppers can purchase this salad kit for $3.49.

Harvest Apple Salad Kit

PER SERVING (4 cups plus dressing) : 170 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 3 g protein

Among the slew of seasonal products hitting TJ's shelves this past fall was the fan-favorite Harvest Apple Salad Kit. This limited-time item, priced at $3.99, is complete with spring mix lettuce, shreds of Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, cinnamon apple chips, and crunchy pecan pieces. Further delivering the flavors of fall, the salad kit also includes an apple vinaigrette made with apple cider vinegar, concentrated apple juice, dijon mustard, and spices.

Broccoli & Kale Slaw

PER SERVING (1 1/2 cups plus dressing) : 210 calories, 14 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 4 g protein

Cruciferous veggies are the star of this salad kit, priced at $3.49. In addition to the greens, the bagged salad also has dried red sour cherries and blueberries for sweetness and roasted sunflower seeds and slivered almonds for a nutty crunch. Customers can further dress up the salad (no pun intended) with the grocer's sweet and creamy slaw dressing.

"That dressing!!!!" one fan gushed, to which another one replied, "Oh my god yes..I've been trying to find something at the grocery store that's like it but no luck yet."

Trader Joe's also offers a similarly named Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Meat Chicken, which features sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.

Avocado Ranch Salad Kid

PER SERVING (1 1/2 cups plus dressing) : 140 calories, 11 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 3 g protein

One of Trader Joe's newest salad additions is the Avocado Ranch Salad Kit, which is available for $3.99. Each bag is complete with veggies like green cabbage, green leaf lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, kale, and green onions. These are combined with savory additions like cheddar cheese and lightly salted corn chips, along with an avocado ranch dressing featuring a buttermilk base.

"The avocado ranch one is phenomenal," one Reddit user raved. "I ate the avocado ranch one like a wolf," another one wrote.