8 Best Summer Foods & Drinks at Trader Joe’s

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is right around the corner, and smart shoppers are already hunting for popular seasonal specialties to stockpile in their kitchens. If you shop at Trader Joe's, then you are probably familiar with the retailer's rotating selection of limited-time products—and the importance of acting fast before the best stuff sells out.

From refreshing beverages to seasonal entrée options, Trader Joe's rolls out many great items during the summer months. Rather than shop for the same old groceries, keep your eyes peeled for the following limited-time items, and make sure you stock up before they vanish for the year.

RELATED: 4 Trader Joe's "Dupes" That Are Just As Good As The Name Brand

1 Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli

Trader Joe's makes meal planning a breeze with its wide selection of ready-to-cook ravioli, which includes seasonal varieties like Butternut Squash Ravioli in the fall. For summer, shoppers look forward to the return of the Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli. Customers have high praise for this particular variety. "This is by far the best ravioli I've had from TJ's!" one fan gushed on Reddit. Other fans shared their favorite ways to serve the stuffed pasta, such as drizzling with olive oil, melted brown butter, or homemade tomato sauce.

2 Spicy Mango Lemonade

Fans of spicy drinks know how dynamic and delicious the right combination of flavors can be, which is why so many Trader Joe's shoppers look forward to the return of the Spicy Mango Lemonade. The spice comes from an infusion of puréed jalapeño and cayenne peppers. It makes for a refreshing and zesty sip on a hot afternoon. "This is the best thing that Trader Joe's has ever sold," raved one fan on Reddit.

3 Mango Cream Bars

The frozen dessert section is an especially popular place in the warmer months. The retailer's already impressive selection now includes returning seasonal treats like the popular Mango Cream Bars. "They're BACK!" Instagram's @traderjoesfoodreviews recently announced. " I cannot explain how happy I am that the mango bars are back, AND they are on a stick this time so way easier to eat." One box contains just six bars, so stockpile while you still can.

4 Ube Pretzels

If you enjoy Filipino cuisine, then you're probably familiar with the purple yam known as ube. If you're a Trader Joe's regular, then you probably expect its eye-popping presence all across the store around this time of year. The retailer seems to infuse the purplish produce into practically every kind of grocery item possible. Well, the purple wave of products is back again, starting with Ube Pretzels, as Instagram's @traderjoesfoodreviews shared recently: "I get so excited to see Ube come out this time of year." You can expect to see a full rollout of more ube items in the coming weeks, but for an easy-to-munch-on snack, try the purplish pretzels before they sell out.

5 Salt Water Taffy

If you find yourself along the shoreline this summer, you may stumble upon a candy store selling saltwater taffy. The sweet and chewy treat is practically synonymous with warm weather up and down the coast, which is why so many shoppers look forward to the Salt Water Taffy's return to Trader Joe's every year. Instagram's @traderjoesfoodielife recently noted the popular sweet is finally back in stores. Flavors include watermelon and strawberry.

6 Dill Pickle Mustard

For many, summer means firing up the grill and cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. And when those are on the menu, you can expect to find various condiments lined up along the dinner table, including mustard. At Trader Joe's this summer, customers can keep their eyes peeled for Dill Pickle Mustard, which brings a unique twist on a classic sauce. Instagram's @traderjoesobsessed recently spotted the seasonal product's return to store shelves, with many commenters noting how they had stashed away extra bottles to help them last through the cooler months.

7 Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Iced coffee drinks might be a year-round affair for some, but others look forward to warmer temperatures before they consider adding a single ice cube to their morning cup of joe. For the summer season, Trader Joe's stocks its shelves with Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate for a refreshing caffeinated beverage option in your kitchen. Just mix with water or milk, pour over ice, and enjoy.

"I do one part concentrate to one part chocolate oat milk. DELICIOUS," wrote one fan on Reddit. Another raved, "I am so impressed by how smooth it was. Let me say it again for you… wow. The coconut flavor paired so nicely with the cold brew."

8 Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion

One of the most widely loved condiments from Trader Joe's is its Crunchy Chili Onion. For a little seasonal variety, the retailer also rolls out the Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion as the temperatures start to climb. Instagram's @traderjoesfoodielife shared a photo of the condiment after spotting the colorful jar at their local Trader Joe's, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. It can be hot commodity, according to fans on Reddit. "That's my favorite," one wrote. "[P]urchased 2 jars. Went back a few days later and sold out." Other fans have been actively swapping recipe ideas since the product first debuted, including mixing it with sour cream to make a dip as well as blending it into a bowl of rice for a flavorful side dish.