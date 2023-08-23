Trader Joe's Just Brought Back a Discontinued Fan-Favorite Quiche, & Shoppers Are Ecstatic

Trader Joe's shoppers, rejoice! Fans have been grieving the loss of a beloved frozen item ever since it disappeared from shelves earlier this year—but that fan-favorite item has finally made its grand return.

A customer took to Reddit this week to inform other Trader Joe's fans that the Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche is now back in stores after a months-long absence. The shopper also shared a picture of the product, which now comes in dark-colored packaging versus the yellow and light-blue boxes from before.

"IT'S BACK!!" the shopper captioned the photo.

Other customers were just as ecstatic to see that the item had finally returned.

"OMG, FINALLY!!! THANK YOU FOR THE NOTIFICATION," a Redditor commented.

"Yay! Thought I just had bad luck in not finding them and didn't even realize they were discontinued. Glad to see them back even if they look a little different," another customer wrote.

For those who didn't get the opportunity to try the popular item before it disappeared, the quiche features a flaky wheat flour crust with a fluffy filling made from eggs, broccoli pieces, mild cheddar cheese, and sharp cheddar cheese. The filling also includes several simple yet savory seasonings, including onions, garlic, salt, and black pepper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the quiche does come frozen, the steps to prepare it are very straightforward. Customers need only pop it in the microwave for three minutes or bake it for 20 to 25 minutes at 400 F in a conventional oven before chowing down.

The Redditor who tipped off other shoppers about the return of the quiches said that they looked exactly the same visually as the old quiches. However, they didn't say whether the new quiches also tasted the same.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to our queries about whether any changes were made to the quiche and why it was pulled from shelves in the first place.

The quiches are selling for a suggested price of $2.99. While the Redditor's post indicates that the product has returned to at least one location, supply and availability may vary depending on the store. Customers should check directly with their nearest Trader Joe's to confirm whether or not the quiches are once again in stock before heading over to grab one (or several).