Trader Joe's Shoppers Reporting Major Quality Issues With A Popular Product

From Unexpected Cheddar to burrata, Trader Joe's cheese selection often garners praise from shoppers. However, this section of the grocery store isn't immune to criticism. In fact, TJ's customers recently took to Reddit to share that they've experienced issues with the grocery chain's cheese products growing mold quickly.

This week, one shopper created a post titled "Am I the only one who has bad luck with TJ cheeses?" and wrote, "I've heard people praise the cheese selection, and it's definitely a ton of variety for really reasonable prices." The Reddit user then went on to say that they've purchased a selection of cheeses three times, and "usually at least one out of the batch will have mold on it" when they open the package that day or the following "even though it's well within the date."

The customer questioned whether the problem is a result of storage or supplier issues. Commenters then shared similar experiences with their own cheese purchases.

"Yes! I've basically stopped buying their cheese because it gets moldy so quickly!! I've never been able to figure out why!" one Reddit user wrote.

"We were talking about this last night! Their cheeses go bad after opening MUCH faster than they used to. And I purchased a cheese Friday night for Saturday afternoon, only to realize it was already molded," another one added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meanwhile, others highlighted specific Trader Joe's cheeses that have gone bad quickly for them. While one TJ's shopper said they've only had this problem with cheese slices, another shared that they've experienced this with shredded cheese.

In terms of why the cheese is spoiling quickly, multiple Reddit users shared their theories. Some said they think it's store-dependent, with one writing, "It's how the store handles the product." Another commenter speculated that it could be related to how far the store is from the product's source, noting that a longer stretch of time between the distributor and customer's home will shorten freshness.

Despite the customers who have reported issues with their cheese purchases, several shoppers noted that they've fortunately "never" experienced this.

To help fellow TJ's customers maximize the shelf life of their cheese products, some Reddit users offered recommendations. One said they take the cheese out of its original packaging, wrap it in parchment paper, and place it in a Ziploc bag, ensuring there is air in it to let the cheese breathe.

Another shared that they wrap their unpackaged cheese in a paper towel that has a "slight amount of white vinegar on it," and place it in an airtight Ziploc bag. "I've never had mold after months, and it doesn't make it taste like vinegar at all," the Reddit user added.