Every Single Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce, Tasted & Ranked

Trader Joe's is famous for its many fan-favorite grocery items. If you've taken a stroll down the aisles, you'll know what we're talking about. Having choices is a big thing at TJ's, and when it comes to pasta sauces, the California-founded chain doesn't cut corners.

Whether you're looking for traditional tomato-based sauces for a healthy pasta dish or want something more elevated for a dinner party with friends, this store has you covered. Here, you can expect everything from fall-themed sauces made with pumpkin and butternut squash to rave-worthy customer darlings like its popular Rosatella variety, which has shoppers running to social media to post about how good it is. Then there are the pestos, which are ideal for when you're in the mood for something out of the norm.

The options are seemingly endless, which is a good thing, but it can feel overwhelming. To help you narrow down which Trader Joe's pasta sauces are worth a try, I tasted 19 options, ranging from unique offerings made with unexpected ingredients like walnuts and carrots to others so good I was tempted to eat them with a spoon right out of the jar.

Here's how each sauce ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Although I knew that cheese and pepper were the two main ingredients of this pasta sauce, I was still expecting more dimension and layered flavors. I spent $3.79 on a jar of sauce that was too peppery for my liking and had an off-putting consistency.

The look: A light gray, mushroomy color with significant bits of black pepper in it. It had the viscosity of Velveeta cheese, making it hard to wash it off the bowl once we were all done trying it.

The taste: Underwhelming. It didn't have a well-rounded cheesy flavor but instead was overpowered by a spicy black pepper taste that stuck in your throat that lingers for sevearl minutes after eating it. My boyfriend found the texture "too gooey" and commented that this sauce didn't taste as good as homemade or restaurant cacio e pepe versions. It was also lacking in the salt department. I most likely won't rebuy this one.

Three Cheese Pomodoro Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

The ingredients label on this one—which notably features decadent ingredients like Romano, parmesan, and Asiago cheeses—seemed so promising, which is why I was confused when I realized this sauce under-delivered in a big way. For one, it didn't taste that cheesy. I dropped $3.49 on this pasta sauce, which I wished had more cheese flavor.

The look: Light red with an orangey tint. It wasn't overly watery or thick. Instead, it had a balanced texture with small chunks of onions and tomatoes in it.

The taste: Confusing! I was expecting a punchy, cheesy flavor, but instead, I got an earthy, slightly minty one that totally threw me for a loop. I think if Trader Joe's dialed up the cheese notes on this one, it would taste much nicer.

Organic Vodka Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 8 g)

Protein : 3 g

I look for a few things when choosing a vodka pasta sauce: Is it creamy? Does it have pleasantly edgy, zippy vodka flavor notes? Does it blend with the pasta easily? Unfortunately, this pasta sauce didn't check any of these boxes. I spent $3.49 on a jar of vodka-based pasta sauce that tastes like it was made sans vodka.

The look: A medium red shade with a very watery consistency. It wasn't chunky like how traditional vodka sauces are and looked a touch diluted.

The taste: It was okay, but it didn't taste much like vodka sauce. For starters, it was missing that gloriously tangy vodka flavor that vodka sauce is so famous for. Instead, it was overly acidic with a bitter garlic and menthol aftertaste. I felt like it was missing something, and, all in all, it fell flat.

Bolognese Style Tomato and Beef Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

I'm a big fan of homemade Bolognese sauce. I'll often buy a package of ground beef and make my own. Because of this, I didn't have high hopes for this jarred version, which underperformed in the taste and texture department. I paid $3.49 for a bolognese sauce that I wish was meatier and thicker.

The look: A transparent brownish-red color. This pasta sauce was frustratingly thin and watery, with minuscule pieces of what looked like meat. It took some time to mix into the pasta since it wasn't meshing well at first.

The taste: Underwhelming. Even though this one was labeled as a Bolognese-style sauce, it didn't have those delicious meaty chunks that homemade bolognese sauces usually have. That aside, it wasn't too salty or sweet, which was a plus, and my boyfriend noted that this one had a nice umami kick. In my opinion, this one would taste better with grated parmesan cheese or a touch of crushed red pepper—it just needs a little something extra. Trader Joe's frozen Bolognese sauce, in my opinion, is much better, but unfortunately it seems to be discontinued.

Vegan Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber <1 g, Sugar <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Kale, cashew butter, and lemon juice come together to create this dairy-free pesto that has a powerfully fragrant herb flavor. Although this $3.99 pesto wasn't necessarily bad, the store has many other pesto options that are better.

The look: Pale green in color with pieces of dark green basil and kale blended in it. The consistency was creamy with not much visible oil.

The taste: I was surprised that the first flavor I noticed in this one was kale. This one tasted fresh, which makes sense as it was a refrigerated option, and had a lemony, garlicky edge to it. It wasn't bad, but I wished it had a little more salt and pepper in it. I'd make this one again, but would probably add more spices to it.

Calabrian Chili Spicy Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber <1 g, Sugar 5 g)

Protein : <1 g

Sometimes, you want a spicy sauce to really make your pasta dishes come alive. If this sounds like you, Trader Joe's Calabrian Spicy Pasta Sauce is a good choice, although the heat level is more reminiscent of bottled hot sauce than Calabrian chili. I purchased this one for $4.99, and although it's exciting, I'd only enjoy it occasionally.

The look: It was orangey red with a highly creamy consistency that reminded me of baby food. Mixing it with the pasta didn't give me any issues.

The taste: I like spicy foods, but this just didn't do it for me. The spiciness was more of a Frank's hot sauce-style heat and less of a Calabrian chili heat that I expected. I also didn't enjoy the texture that much, as it came across as borderline slimy. This is one sauce that needs a bit of tweaking.

Organic Low-Fat Tomato Basil Marinara

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup)

Calories : 60

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 5 g)

Protein : 2 g

Trader Joe's also makes a reduced-fat version of its easy-to-use Tomato Basil Marinara, which is a good match if you're looking for a healthier option. It's made with organic ingredients such as tomato purée, garlic, basil, and onion and has a pleasant consistency. I dropped $1.99 on a sauce that I would most likely buy again when I want a healthier alternative.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Dark red in color with a slightly chunky consistency that didn't give me any issues when I poured it out of the jar. This one had small bits of onions, and the spices used were apparent.

The taste: This one was similar to the brand's traditional Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce. However, it had a very strong basil taste that overpowered the other flavors. Still, it wasn't too sweet or salty and didn't have a bad aftertaste. Although it was good, I would most likely purchase the regular Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce before this one.

Thick, Bold, & Spicy Red Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

Consider the grocery chain's Thick, Bold, & Spicy Red Sauce if you're tired of dousing your spaghetti in hot sauce and want a pasta sauce that already packs some heat. It's thrown together with juicy diced tomatoes, honey, basil, and chewy sun-dried tomatoes for a strong, smoky yet tart flavor. This sauce cost me $3.99 and would also taste good as a dip.

The look: A deep, crimson red with a consistency that reminded me of homemade Bolognese sauce. It had small chunks of chopped sundried tomatoes and a glossy, oily finish.

The taste: Exactly as expected. The flavors of this one were extra bold with a majorly spicy kick. There were olive flavor notes, thanks to the extra virgin olive oil, and a high heat level because it contains three different pepper ingredients—crushed red pepper, ancho chili pepper powder, and black pepper. These ingredients also gave this sauce a smoky-sweet aftertaste. This one was really good, but I'd probably enjoy it more as a bread dip rather than a pasta sauce. Too much of it felt overpowering.

Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

This Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce sounded good in theory but was too basil-forward in taste. A more balanced flavor would have made a world of difference. I spent $3.49 on a tomato sauce I don't think I'd buy again.

The look: A deep red with bits of hunter-green basil stirred in it. The consistency reminded me of puréed vegetables. It was less chunky than the brand's Roasted Garlic Marinara, although it came in a similar-looking glass jar. It also felt thick on the pasta.

The taste: Just okay. My boyfriend pointed out that this sauce had a slightly bitter taste and strong, earthy undertones that didn't translate well after each bite. It also had a somewhat smoky aftertaste, which we both didn't enjoy. It's not bad, but it's not one of those sauces that makes you excited to have it again.

Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 76

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Roasted red peppers, chopped almonds, Pecorino Romano cheese, marjoram, and paprika come together in this orange-hued pesto with an unexpected flavor. Although the ingredients were intriguing, they didn't mesh that well together. This pasta sauce cost $3.99 and is another one I think I'd like better served as a dip.

The look: A light orange shade with visible chunks of crushed red peppers (along with its seeds), chopped onions, and diced onions. It was thick and opaque and looked more like a dip than a sauce.

The taste: What's that saying? Close but no cigar? This one wasn't bad, per se, but it lacked something. The roasted red pepper gave this pick a deep, smoky base, but I felt like it needed more salt or sugar to make the flavors come alive. I also wasn't expecting actual crunchy almond pieces, so that was surprising. I would happily dip a piece of crusty bread into this, but I don't think I'd be too keen on enjoying it as an everyday pasta sauce.

Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Although the brand's Creamy Tomato Basil Pesto Sauce is made with many eye-catching ingredients—who doesn't love a creamy, cheesy sauce with hints of basil in it?—it still lacked flavor. I spent $3.49 on a sauce that needs some TLC.

The look: A light orange with a thin layer of oily swirls. This sauce felt clunky coming out of the can and was hard to mix into the pasta. It had large pieces of crushed tomatoes, which was a nice touch.

The taste: Pretty good. It tasted vaguely similar to vodka sauce, but it didn't have the zingy flavor of traditional vodka sauce. However, the cream and tomato didn't meld well together, and this sauce had a somewhat spicy aftertaste that didn't match the other flavor notes. Although it's not bad, I wouldn't repurchase this one.

Pesto Genovese

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber <1 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Not to be confused with the brand's Pesto Alla Genovese, this pesto comes in a small plastic container in the refrigerated section. It's made with basil, oil, parmesan cheese, garlic, and—wait for it—walnuts. This one cost $3.49, and I would most likely rebuy it.

The look: An intense, dark green with a thick layer of yellow-tinged oil on top. The consistency was also very oily, with very small pieces of cheese and chopped-up walnuts bobbing on top.

The taste: Exquisite. It was so flavorful: the basil wasn't overwhelming, the Parmesan added a deep, earthy flavor, the walnuts offered a nutty edge, and the garlic provided some brightness without leaving a bitter aftertaste. This is one pesto I'd buy repeatedly.

Organic Marinara

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 60

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 5 g)

Protein : 2 g

Try out the grocery chain's simple Organic Marinara if you need a sauce that covers all bases. Made with organically grown California tomatoes simmered with organic tomato paste, organic parmesan cheese, and spices, this pick works great on pasta or in dishes like lasagna or baked ziti. I spent $3.49 on this sauce, and I'd most likely buy it again.

The look: A medium red with a smooth texture. It was easy to pour out of the jar and mixed into the sauce easily. It had tiny, thin chunks of onion and a hefty dash of spices.

The taste: Wonderful. This pasta sauce is definitely one of the most basic tomato sauces on the list, but that's what makes it so classic. It's bright and vibrant with a touch of bitterness from the garlic and saltiness from the parmesan cheese. It was well-seasoned, and no one ingredient was overpowering. This is a great sauce to buy if you need a no-frilled option for spaghetti, lasagnas, meatballs, and more.

Pesto Alla Genovese Basil Pesto

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

This basil pesto is a great option for when you're in the mood for pasta but want something less acidic than a tomato-based sauce. What's even better, is that you can also keep this on hand for sandwiches, dips, and soups, allowing you to really get your money's worth. I dropped $2.99 on this pesto that exceeded my expectations.

The look: A matte pale green hue with a granular texture and very oily edges. It came in a small compact glass jar with a texture that was easy to manage, blending into the pasta with little effort.

The taste: Excellent. It was fuller and heartier than expected, with a very fragrant flavor that reminded me of herbs picked fresh from the garden. The grana padano cheese offered a delicate salty flavor, while the basil and garlic were bold and balanced. Potatoes were listed as the third ingredient, but I'm not too sure where these came in as I didn't recognize any noticeable potato-y taste or texture. Overall, really good.

Alfredo Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Made with parmesan and Romano cheese, this straightforward cream-based sauce is an excellent option for making dishes like fettuccine Alfredo at home. Although its flavor is pretty simple, this $3.49 sauce provides a foundation to build on to make it your own.

The look: A bright white shade with a velvety smooth consistency that slid easily right out of the jar. The texture resembled mayonnaise or ranch dressing and was easy to stir into pasta.

The taste: Delicious! While other Alfredo sauces taste too rich and over-salted to the point where you feel like you can't eat more than a few bites, this one was gentle with a pleasant milky aftertaste. I imagine it would taste good with grated parmesan cheese and a touch of lemon zest. My boyfriend liked this one so much he suggested we make it properly soon for dinner.

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium :500 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 8 g)

Protein : 1 g

Trader Joe's is famous for its excellent seasonal products, and its Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce exhibits just this. It's made from a combination of pumpkin, butternut squash, rosemary, and sage, with all the ingredients blending together wonderfully—no one outshone the other. I nabbed a jar of this fun fall-themed pasta sauce for $3.99 and think it's a must-try.

The look: A smooth, even orange color, which I think was made possible by the pumpkin and butternut squash it's made with. It poured out of its jar—which had an adorable fall-themed label—easily, and the texture was even and blended well with the pasta. This sauce gave me a good feeling right from the beginning.

The taste: Pleasantly lightly sweet with cheesy undertones. The flavor was delightfully unexpected and unique. At first, I couldn't quite place my finger on all of the flavors I was tasting, but after looking at the ingredients list and learning there were carrots in this one—I'm a huge carrot juice fan—it all made sense. The Trader Joe's site suggests using this in lasagnas, which sounds like a great idea.

Olive and Basil Pesto Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber 3 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

When you're tired of Trader Joe's tomato-based pasta sauces, try this Olive and Basil Pesto Sauce that knocks it out of the ballpark. This $2.49 pick is made with green olives, extra virgin olive oil, basil pesto, and parmesan cheese and tastes good on either hot or cold pasta. It's so good you might be tempted to eat it straight out of the jar.

The look: This sauce was very obviously made from chopped olives combined with an oily base. It featured shades of light brown, muddy gray, and forest green and came in a small glass jar with a twist-off top.

The taste: So satisfying. It was a bit tricky to stir into the pasta, but once the noodles were coated, it delivered a savory, slightly tangy flavor that was so delicious. My boyfriend confidently told me this was one of, if not the best, he had tried. It didn't taste too much of the basil, which I thought was a good thing, as sometimes basil can hijack and overshadow the other flavor notes in a dish, if you use a touch too much. The chopped olives offered a salty, briny kick and added a nice texture balance against the al dente pasta, which had a nice slick feel thanks to the oil. I imagine this sauce would taste good in cold pasta salad recipes and even sandwiches.

Rosatella Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Holy moly, this one is amazing! If you've been looking for a denser pasta sauce bursting with amazing flavors that all blend without a hitch, this one's for you. A marriage between Alfredo and marinara sauces and grana padano cheese, this is one sauce you won't stop talking about once you take a bite. The only reason this $3.99 option didn't win first place is because it might be a little too heavy to enlist as your everyday go-to.

The look: A very light orangey pink with a smooth, thick, and creamy texture that was hard to get out of the jar without taking a spoon to it. In fact, I didn't use a spoon at first and tried just to tap the glass jar for it to come out—long story short, a gigantic blob of the sauce popped out, resulting in my trying to spoon it back in. In other words, this sauce is extremely thick and opaque, and because of it, a little goes a long way.

The taste: Mamma mia, this one was sooo freaking good! It was rich and creamy, as expected, without tasting too strongly, and had a delightfully sharp cheese flavor. It reminded me of vodka sauce, just without the high acidity. The tomatoes, meanwhile, gave it a zippy edge. I look forward to picking this one up again. I'm already recommending it to family and friends. Honestly, I can't stop thinking about it. Even so, there was one sauce that I liked even better.

Roasted Garlic Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

An important factor to consider when picking an everyday pasta sauce is that it tastes great, blends well, and isn't so heavy that it overshadows other meal components. Considering these things, Trader Joe's $1.99 Roasted Garlic Marinara Sauce excels in all three criteria. It's wonderfully delicious, has a grade-A texture, and isn't overly sweet or salty. This option placed first because not only does it taste so good, but it's also versatile and something you can eat over and over again without getting tired of it.

The look: Dark red with a few oily orange pools on the surface. It had bits of basil and other spices that caught my eye, as well as small to medium-sized crushed tomato chunks. The texture wasn't too thin or too thick, and it came in a large jar that was easy to open with some elbow grease.

The taste: Wow! This one was extremely tasty. It wasn't at all overly salty or sweet, and it had a tangy, acidic garlic and tomato flavor that matched the hints of basil perfectly. Most importantly, however, was that the basil and garlic weren't overpowering, which sometimes happens in flavored sauces. This one was really (with a capital R) good, and I definitely plan on buying it again.