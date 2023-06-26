9 Trader Joe's Cheeses You Should Be Buying Right Now, According to a Cheesemonger

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's has won over many shoppers with its popular frozen meals and bakery goodies, but the retailer's cheese section is nothing to balk at, either. Sure, you'll find classic options like fresh mozzarella and cheddar, but the chain also offers a wide range of more unique, interesting offerings that can take your next charcuterie board to the next level. (Think cheese inspired by pizza bread and wedges flavored with spicy Scotch bonnet chilis.)

With so many different cheeses to choose from, shoppers who aren't already deeply ingrained in the vibrant world of fromage might have trouble knowing where to start when perusing the selection at Trader Joe's. Luckily, a professional cheesemonger recently took to TikTok to share tips on picking out the best quality cheeses at Trader Joe's and offer suggestions on some of her favorites.

The TikToker, @athomemonger, explained that real cheeses usually only have a few ingredients, like milk, rennet, salt, and enzymes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Trader Joe's usually has their pre-cut stuff all at the bottom and that's where you're going to find a lot of the imported stuff with very little ingredients," said the professional cheesemonger, who has worked in the field for a decade, including acting as a buyer and manager for store cheese departments.

Here are all the Trader Joe's cheeses recommended by the cheesemonger and why she likes them:

Belletoile Triple Crème Brie : While she noted that this option might be "kind of basic," the TikToker said that Belletoile's take on this soft, creamy cheese is great for a simple snack or adding to plates.

: While she noted that this option might be "kind of basic," the TikToker said that Belletoile's take on this soft, creamy cheese is great for a simple snack or adding to plates. Saint André Triple Crème Brie : Brie lovers can also opt for this "classic" from Saint André, which is "super rich, decadent, creamy," she said.

: Brie lovers can also opt for this "classic" from Saint André, which is "super rich, decadent, creamy," she said. Roquefort Societe : Blue cheese is known for being pretty funky in comparison to milder cheese, so it's no surprise that the TikToker warned this French cheese is a "real stinker." She recommended this option for those who want a "sharper" blue cheese.

: Blue cheese is known for being pretty funky in comparison to milder cheese, so it's no surprise that the TikToker warned this French cheese is a "real stinker." She recommended this option for those who want a "sharper" blue cheese. Iberico Cheese : Any Trader Joe's shoppers looking for good Manchebo–a nutty, tangy, and slightly sweet cheese made in Spain–should opt for this Iberico Cheese, the cheesemonger said.

: Any Trader Joe's shoppers looking for good Manchebo–a nutty, tangy, and slightly sweet cheese made in Spain–should opt for this Iberico Cheese, the cheesemonger said. Mini Basque Cheese : If the Iberico Cheese is a little intense for your palate but you still want something like Manchego, this option is "a little bit milder" but still has a similar flavor profile, she said.

: If the Iberico Cheese is a little intense for your palate but you still want something like Manchego, this option is "a little bit milder" but still has a similar flavor profile, she said. Le Gruyère : Gruyère is a creamy, salty, and nutty cheese that originated in Switzerland. Trader Joe's not only stocks gruyère, but you can tell that the cheese was imported from Switzerland thanks to the AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) stamp that protects the geographic origin and quality of certain products.

: Gruyère is a creamy, salty, and nutty cheese that originated in Switzerland. Trader Joe's not only stocks gruyère, but you can tell that the cheese was imported from Switzerland thanks to the AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) stamp that protects the geographic origin and quality of certain products. Comté Cheese : Like with the gruyère, the cheesemonger noted that Trader Joe's Comté Cheese also bears that AOP stamp, so shoppers can tell they're getting an authentic, quality product.

: Like with the gruyère, the cheesemonger noted that Trader Joe's Comté Cheese also bears that AOP stamp, so shoppers can tell they're getting an authentic, quality product. Beecher's Flagship : The cheesemonger lauded this option as "one of the few domestic cheeses I really love." It is an aged, semi-hard cow's milk cheese that she said was perfect for snacking, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, or just to have around the house.

: The cheesemonger lauded this option as "one of the few domestic cheeses I really love." It is an aged, semi-hard cow's milk cheese that she said was perfect for snacking, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, or just to have around the house. Boucheron: Even the cheesemonger was admittedly "pretty surprised" to see that Trader Joe's was stocking this goat cheese, which is soft ripened and mild with an edible rind. If you tend to gravitate toward goat cheese to begin with, she said this was a "great" option.

While cheese lovers can take notes from these cheesemonger recommendations, other Trader Joe's customers also frequently share their own recommendations on the best cheese that the chain has to offer. In March, shoppers raved about the spreadable version of Trader Joe's popular Unexpected Cheddar, a creamy and slightly crumbly cheese that tastes like aged cheddar and parmesan.