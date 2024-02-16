Trader Joe's 'Decadent' New Treat Is Making Shoppers Lose All Self-Control

The famously ever-changing product selection at Trader Joe's makes it feel as though there's a new item released just about every day. And this week, one sweet addition has shoppers raving on social media yet again.

The grocery chain recently rolled out its new Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes, which are dairy- and gluten-free, featuring a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and cornstarch. Each package includes about 20 doughnut holes and costs $3.49.

Since arriving in stores, the donut holes have sparked glowing reviews among customers, with one Reddit user writing, "New in my store today, picked them up this morning and have already killed half the box. They're absolutely decadent, highly recommended!"

Other shoppers shared similar experiences after purchasing the new sweet treat.

"I picked them up this morning and realized I had mindlessly eaten half the box while I was unpacking everything else," one Redditor wrote.

"I ate the entire thing over two days. Oops," another one added.

A couple of Redditors also pointed out that they couldn't tell that these donuts are gluten-free.

Although Trader Joe's has sold other donuts, such as apple cider and glazed sour cream, the grocery chain hasn't offered a gluten-free option until now.

Yesterday, one gluten-free blogger, who goes by the username @collegeceliackc on TikTok, posted a review of the new donut holes, calling the glaze "light but noticeable" and the chocolate flavor "rich." The TikTok user added, "The texture was my fave part—cakey, not too dry, and took me right back to my gluten donuts days."

The new donut holes aren't the only gluten-free Trader Joe's products generating social media buzz. Last month, multiple shoppers spotted the return of the Maple Pancake Flavored Puffs, sharing positive commentary about the item. This crunchy snack is made of corn and rice and is flavored to taste like maple syrup-covered pancakes.

A few other new desserts that recently hit Trader Joe's include the Brown Sugar Cardamom Buns, Chocolate Cheesecake Bites, and Calamansi & Mango Sorbet.