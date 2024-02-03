10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in February

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A trip to Trader Joe's guarantees a few things: nautical decor, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, and at least a handful of items you haven't seen before. The California-based grocery chain regularly updates its product assortment, often generating social media buzz.

In addition to the collection of Valentine's Day items that recently hit stores, TJ's has released a variety of other new products. These include decadent desserts, garlicky goodies, and several frozen finds, just to name a few.

As you prepare to embark on the treasure hunt that is shopping at Trader Joe's, you'll want to keep the latest additions on your radar. Here are 10 exciting new items you can purchase from the cult-favorite grocery chain right now.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

PER SERVING (5 PIECES) : 300 calories, 19 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

Over the last couple of weeks, shoppers have been fawning over these new spicy wontons. Packaged in boxes of 12 for $4.99, each wonton is filled with cream cheese, parmesan, and diced jalapeño, with Trader Joe's describing the item as "a little like a mix between a rangoon and jalapeño popper."

TikTok user Trader Joe's Talia called the wontons a "stellar product," reporting that the item has "a little bit of a kick," but the cream cheese helps "tame it out."

Tofu Sheets

PER SERVING (1/2 PACKAGE) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 15 g protein

This new item first hit stores around December and has had shoppers buzzing ever since. The product is known in Asia as "yuba," which is the thin layer of tofu "skin" that forms on top of soy milk when heated. Mild in taste, yuba is known to absorb the flavors it's cooked with, according to the Spruce Eats.

Offered as a frozen item, Trader Joe's Tofu Sheets are sold for $2.99 and can be used as a wrapper or added to dishes like soup or stir fry. Across social media, shoppers have shared other uses, as well.

"I've been cutting them into strips ("chiffonade" style) and tossing them in with Thai curry—I love how the texture picks up sauce!" one Redditor wrote.

Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

PER SERVING (5 PANCAKES) : 250 calories, 13 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 2 g protein

Trader Joe's recently brought a popular Thai street food into its frozen foods aisle. Available for $3.29 per box, the Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes feature a crispy outside with a creamy, custard-like center. To heat them up, simply pop them into your air fryer for seven to eight minutes or microwave them for 50 to 60 seconds. According to many shoppers, this new frozen item is a must-buy.

"I just devoured an entire box," one Reddit user wrote. "I love these! They're already super popular where I shop at and they're already being limited to 3 per customer," another one added.

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

PER SERVING (1 PIECE) : 70 calories, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

Calling all cheesecake lovers! Trader Joe's just launched its new Chocolate Cheesecake Bites, which feature rich chocolate cheesecake and a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Each box has 12 cheesecake bites and is available for $4.99.

One shopper called these sweet treats their "new favorite dessert," and added, "stocking up now." Another one commented, "I just tried my first one and it was amazing!"

Calamansi & Mango Sorbet

PER SERVING (2/3 CUP) : 160 calories, 0 g fat, 10 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 0 g protein

Also making its debut in the frozen foods aisle is the Calamansi & Mango Sorbet. Described as tropical, citrusy, sweet, and refreshing, this item has a combination of calamansi and mango purée. Calamansi is a citrus fruit native to the Philippines, while mango is the national fruit of the Southeast Asian country. The new sorbet costs $3.79 and has recently garnered rave reviews.

Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed called this item "so refreshing and light," adding, "I would definitely get this again and make a fun boozy float!"

Another customer wrote on Reddit, "Just tried it! It's very good. Just a little tart and very flavorful and citrusy. I highly recommend it!"

Brown Sugar Cardamom Buns

PER SERVING (1 BUN) : 440 calories, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (2 g fiber, 32 g sugar), 5 g protein

Trader Joe's recently added some sugar and spice to its baked good section with the launch of its new Brown Sugar Cardamom Buns. As noted by the grocery chain, these sweet rolled Danish pastries aren't overly sweet, which allows the spice flavor to shine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to one satisfied customer, "If you're a cardamom lover looking for an indulgent treat, this will make your day."

The buns come in packages of two for $4.49.

Aglio Olio Seasoning Blend

PER SERVING (1/4 TSP) : 0 calories, 0 g fat, 115 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

The newest seasoning blend at TJ's draws inspiration from the popular Neapolitan pasta dish aglio e olio, which directly translates to garlic and oil—two of the dish's starring ingredients. Priced at $2.49, the seasoning blend contains a mix of minced garlic, sea salt flakes, parsley, red bell pepper, red chili pepper, and safflower oil.

Beyond putting this seasoning in pasta dishes, Trader Joe's recommends adding it to olive oil to make a dipping sauce for toasted bread—a combination that one Reddit user said tastes just like the dipping oil from Carrabba's Italian Grill.

The grocery chain also suggests adding the seasoning to butter to make garlic bread, using the seasoning in marinades or dry rubs, or sprinkling it over potatoes and eggs.

Black Garlic Cream Cheese

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Pop your favorite bagel into the toaster. Trader Joe's is now offering a limited-edition cream cheese spread made with a black garlic seasoning blend. Each eight-ounce container costs $2.79.

Besides the obvious choice of spreading this cream cheese onto a bagel, Trader Joe's suggests using it as a dip for crackers, crudité, and roasted shishito peppers. In a recent video, TikTok's Trader Joe's Talia incorporated the cream cheese into a pasta sauce.

Garlic Shiitake Green Beans

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 70 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

Keeping the garlic trend going, Trader Joe's recently added Garlic Shiitake Green Beans to its freezers. Priced at $2.69 per bag, this ready-to-heat item consists of green beans in a garlic shiitake mushroom sauce.

"I would repurchase again, makes for a good quick vegetable," one customer wrote on Reddit. "My new fav! wish the bag was bigger!" another one added.

Thai Peanut Satay Sauce

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 80 calories, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

Made by a supplier in Thailand, this new sauce has a combination of coconut milk, peanuts, red curry paste, and tamarind paste. Each eight-ounce jar costs $2.29.

Trader Joe's highlights multiple ways to enjoy this item, such as using it as a dipping sauce for protein, as a burger condiment, and as a salad dressing. One Reddit user opted to marinate chicken thighs in the sauce and wrote, "It was DELISH!"