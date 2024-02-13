25 New Trader Joe's Items Customers Are Raving About Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Regulars at Trader Joe's know that every shopping trip brings adventure and intrigue to weekly errands, as there always seems to be something new on the shelf to pique interest.

The specialty retailer has a reputation for carrying an ever-changing catalog of grocery inventions and holiday-themed snacks, and it's one of the reasons the store garners such a cult following among foodies.

This month has been a particularly bustling time for food launches at the island-themed grocer. From breakfast to dessert, here are 25 tantalizing arrivals that attracted shoppers' attention lately. Some of these are only available for a limited time, so take note if you want to snag them before they disappear for the season.

Pizza Party Potato Chips

PER SERVING (1 OUNCE) : 140 cal, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Yes, you read that right. It's all the flavor of pizza with the crunch of a kettle chip. Who wouldn't want to try this latest limited-edition Trader Joe's experiment? It has everything one would expect in one bag (and more): cheese, garlic, pepperoni, and pizza sauce. "These are probably the closest thing I've found to the old Keebler Pizzaria's chips since they disappeared in the late 90's," wrote one enthusiastic shopper on Reddit. "I'm going to have to stock up!" For $2.69 per 6-ounce bag, you'd better believe these will fly off the shelf.

RELATED: I Tried 8 Popular Trader Joe's Dips & the Best Was Garlicky Bliss

Cinnamon Sugar Almonds

PER SERVING (7 PIECES) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (0 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 2 g protein

These limited release sweet treats are the perfect declaration of love this Valentine's Day. With a vanilla coating and a dusting of cinnamon, these sugar and spice nuts are flying off the shelf. "The almonds are so addictive! I love saltiness to them, like salted caramel, but cinnamon instead!" raved one Reddit commenter. Grab an 8-ounce bag for $3.99 before the season ends.

Crispy, Crunchy Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets

PER SERVING (½ CUP) : 200 cal, 15 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

Real TJ's fans remember the debut of Mochi Rice Nuggets—an addictive, savory Cheeto-like snack—and now, you can say hello to the mini version. Trader Joe's says the smaller spin-off is perfect for adding texture to a salad, soup, or casserole, but many will munch these straight by the handful. As for the taste difference between the two sizes, a customer posted on Reddit that these mini ones are fluffier, lighter, and crispier than the regular-size ones. "Love these," wrote another commenter. "Hopefully they will stick around for the long haul." It's worth a try for $1.99 per 3.5 ounces.

RELATED: I Tried 9 Trader Joe's Wines Under $15—& One Was Worth Every Penny

Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 100 cal, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

There are myriad sweet and savory cheesy spreads for your bagels, but this is one to add to your list. The limited-release container of fluffy cream cheese has the unique addition of black garlic, the fermented, mildly sweet evolution of regular garlic.

You don't have to limit its use to bagels, either. Early fans of this spread are trying it in omelets, sandwiches, and anything that needs a hint of umami, according to Reddit. "They sampled it two days ago in Austin (north), and I wasn't expecting it to be as amazing as it is. I mean…wow. I wanna stuff it in a chicken breast or make a sauce for pasta with it," raved one commenter. It won't be around for long, though, so satisfy your curiosity for the perfect bagel topping at $2.79 for 8 ounces while you still can.

Egg Salad

PER SERVING (½ CUP) : 220 cal, 19 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 7 g protein

While not an office-friendly lunch, egg salad is a staple food. Last year, customers were sad to add TJ's premade egg salad to the discontinued pile, but now it's back in upgraded fashion. This new Egg Salad includes cage-free eggs, mayo Dijon, chopped celery, green onions, and seasonings for a complete dish you can eat with mini toasts, baguette, lettuce, or simply on its own. News of the product's return quickly racked up 56 upvotes on Reddit. "My daughter has been craving this!" enthused one fan on Facebook. Find the 10-ounce tub in the refrigerated section for $4.99.

RELATED: 15 Best Trader Joe's Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

To the Power of Seven Red Organic Juice Beverage

PER SERVING (8 FL OZ) : 120 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (0 g fiber, 29 g sugar), 0 g protein

This stunning red juice blend gets added to the store's rainbow of organic fruit-powered drinks. The mix of beet, strawberry, apple, watermelon, elderberry, cranberry, and hibiscus juices comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Sip it with ice, add it to a smoothie, or mix it into a cocktail for a pop of color. The 33.8-fluid-ounce glass carafe is $4.99. "This tastes like a watermelon Jolly Rancher," wrote one fan on Reddit. "So good!"

Chocolatey Dipping Kit

PER SERVING (⅛ KIT) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 1 g protein

Plan a cozy night in with this at-home fondue kit, available only during the season of love. It's $3.99 for milk chocolate and dark chocolate discs to melt for dipping and colorful candy sprinkles to top off your treat of choice. According to a customer on Reddit, "it was super easy to heat up; definitely fun if you wanna do something small with little prep." Try this with anything that you want to decorate—cake, cookies, biscuits, Rice Krispies treats, pretzels, fresh strawberries, or anything else that could use a chocolate coating.

RELATED: 10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in February

Aglio Olio Seasoning Blend

PER SERVING (¼ TSP) : 0 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Another hit to add to your Trader Joe's-sponsored spice rack, this seasoning blend is a godsend for Italian dishes, combining the Neapolitan elements of garlic, parsley, red pepper, and chili pepper with some salt in a jar.

"I made Rigatoni and used the new Rostella Pasta sauce sprinkled with fresh grated Parmesan reggiano & fresh basil, and then this sprinkled on top. It was so good," wrote one shopper on Reddit. The best part: This garlic is minced and dried—not powder—so, like magic, you'll end up with bits of beautifully fragrant garlic that you didn't have to chop yourself. Buy it for $2.49 and shake it over bread, oil, pasta, or vegetables to add an effortless savory, spicy flair.

Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

PER SERVING (1 PACKAGE) : 250 cal, 13 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 2 g protein

It's just like this internationally inspired grocer to take a popular street food and bring it to the freezer aisle for at-home enjoyment. Kanom Krok, a rounded pancake traditionally made with a base of coconut milk, sugar, and rice flour, comes from Thailand. Trader Joe's has added tapioca starch, dried coconut, and taro root and describes the gluten-free, vegan-friendly snack as "crisp on the outside and custardy on the inside."

If that doesn't convince you, perhaps other rave reviewers will. "THAI COCONUT PANCAKES run don't walk!!" posted a shopper. Commenters in the thread noted that the brand-new frozen treat is quickly selling out in their stores. "I love these!" wrote one. "They're already super popular where I shop and are already limited to 3 per customer." One box of five pancakes goes for $3.29, if it isn't sold out.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Award-Winning Trader Joe's Items & One Truly Lives Up To the Hype

Calamansi and Mango Sorbet

PER SERVING (⅔ CUP) : 160 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 0 g protein

Feeling those winter blues? This tropical treat will put you in a summer mood. Calamansi, also known as a "Philippine lime," and mango are married in this zesty, dairy-free dessert. According to shoppers who have picked it up, it's what you reach for when you want a tart sorbet.

"It's so good, kinda sour? But that's because I'm pretty sure they use the rind in it. I looove the calamansi flavor," one commented. If it's too tangy for you on its own, Instagram fan account @traderjoesobsessed suggests using the sorbet as part of a cocktail: "I would definitely get this again and make a fun boozy float!" The $3.79 pint of calamansi and mango sorbet is seasonal, so look for it in the dessert aisle ASAP.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

PER SERVING (5 PIECES) : 300 cal, 19 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

The debut of these crunchy, spicy poppers has already garnered excitement from fans. "The box vanished too fast," wrote one Redditor who tried the Rangoon-like appetizer. "Hopefully this will be a lasting item as taste, texture and the sheer smell of these bites of pure joy made my day brighter." The box of 12 for $4.99 doesn't come with a dip, but it's delicious with a spicy chili sauce. With this much buzz, you'll want to run to the nearest Trader Joe's before they're gone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 15 Best Dips at Trader Joe's Right Now, According to Customers

Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage

PER SERVING (1 BOTTLE) : 310 cal, 12 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (5 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 23 g protein

Smoothies are a great way to get some extra nutrients, but if you don't have time to make a protein-packed shake, Trader Joe's has some on the shelf to grab. Chocolate almond is the newest flavor in its protein smoothie line, with a non-dairy base, cocoa powder, almond paste, and a whopping 23 grams of pea protein for $3.49 a serving. It's worth noting that, with 18 grams of sugar, this smoothie isn't as healthy as the one you would make at home, but it's there for you if you're in a pinch.

In a recent survey by Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, shoppers preferred the Chocolate Almond flavor over TJ's Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai protein smoothie, 55% to 45%.

Garlic Shiitake Green Beans

PER SERVING (1 CUP FROZEN) : 70 cal, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

Vegetables can be delicious when well seasoned, like these garlic and mushroom marinated green beans. "I know this will bring out the haters, but these are SO GOOD. We sauteed in a pan to heat up, and [they] are so flavorful. I ran back to the store and bought 6 more bags," one Reddit user wrote.

Comments on the post noted that these legumes come out better if you don't follow the instructions on the bag. Instead, cook them on the stovetop uncovered for a crunchier texture. There are countless frozen entrées that would pair well with this low-calorie, fiber-rich side. You can also eat them with a fresh bowl of rice and your preferred protein. A bag of about two and a half servings is $2.69.

RELATED: 10 Absolute Best Trader Joe's Items of 2024, According to Shoppers

A Handful of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

PER SERVING (10 PRETZELS) : 140 cal, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

Oh, the good old days when you could pick up your favorite candy by the checkout for just a dollar. Well, that's where you'll find this bag of dark chocolate covered pretzels, which rings up for only 99 cents. Fans were quick to try the tiny treats and were glad they did, according to Reddit. "Are the little bags of the tiny dark chocolate pretzels seasonal?" posted one user. "I really hope not because they're SO good!!!" The good news: The site lists them as a regular item. The bad news: Each "handful" sized bag is more than two servings, so eat them mindfully.

Vegan Pepperoni

PER SERVING (10 SLICES) : 70 cal, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Even if you're meatless, you don't have to skip the pepperoni on your pizza. Trader Joe's now has a plant-based option when you crave that smoky, savory flavor alongside your dairy-free cheese. Sometimes the real thing just can't be beat, but this alternative comes close. "I feel like veg pepperoni never crisps up properly but that looks fantastic!!" commented a Reddit user on a post of the vegan option. Find it near the Soy Chorizo and Beefless Bulgogi for $4.99.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About a Frozen Pizza: 'By Far the Best I've Had'

Peanut Butter Flavored Baking Chips

PER SERVING (1 TBSP) : 80 cal, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein

When your banana bread calls for a savory element, fold in these baking chips made of peanut flour. This fun, innovative ingredient adds a nutty flavor to your baked goods, trail mixes, and ice cream sundaes. It comes in a 10-ounce bag for $2.99, but only for a limited time. "I've already gone through 2 bags of these in the last 2 weeks…and I haven't baked anything with them. I just raw dog them," wrote one fan on Reddit. "[T]hey taste like the inside of peanut butter cups."

Rosatella Pasta Sauce

PER SERVING (½ CUP) : 180 cal, 14 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 640 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 3 g protein

If you're thinking of cooking a romantic dinner at home, use this pink sauce to add a rosy hue and tomatoey, creamy texture to your spaghetti. The Rosatella Pasta Sauce is somewhere between a marinara and an alfredo, according to Trader Joe's. It's made of Italian cream and milk, tomato pasta, garlic, onion, basil, oregano, and Grana Padano. Grab this seasonal $3.99 jar of pasta sauce fast because it won't be on shelves much longer. "I love it, and I hate that I only bought one jar," wrote one fan on Reddit.

RELATED: 9 Best Pre-Made Salad Kits You Can Score At Trader Joe's

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste

PER SERVING (1 TSP) : 15 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 0 g protein

Try substituting your normal liquid vanilla extract with this divine-smelling vanilla bean paste in a one-to-one ratio. It's made from 100 percent Bourbon vanilla beans and infuses a richer flavor with flecks of vanilla bean for that baked-from-scratch look and taste. Plus, if you're familiar with other sources of vanilla bean paste, you'll know this one is a steal at $4.99 for 4 ounces. (Side note: They're called Bourbon vanilla beans after the region where they're grown, so don't expect this to be a boozy add-in.)

"I love a smidge of this in my tea. So good!" wrote one fan on Reddit. "[U]se this to make a browned butter vanilla bean cheesecake," added another. "[T]hank me later."

Fairtrade Organic Five Country Blend

If there's any consolation for losing the beloved Five Country Espresso Blend, it's getting this coffee in its place. These whole Arabica beans come from Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, Mexico, and Peru. The blend promises a dark, robust flavor, similar to the old espresso blend, and it can be used to make coffee however you like it best. These beans are also fair trade, organic, and kosher-certified and cost $6.99 for a 13-ounce bag. "Had some today and YUM!! Very smooth but full bodied," wrote one fan on Reddit.

RELATED: America's #1 Grocery Chain Was Just Revealed—and It Isn't Costco or Trader Joe's

Sweetened Green Mango

PER SERVING (14 PIECES) : 140 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 0 g protein

Skip the sour candies and try dried green mangoes. They're sweetened with cane sugar, but the green mango slices are naturally tart, and the drying process makes them perfectly chewy. "I've never had green mango before, but these are delicious," wrote one fan of the fruit pieces on Reddit. "I also like them better than the regular dried mangos they sell because these smaller strips are much easier to eat. Definitely picking up more on my next trip." This healthy desk snack is $2.49 for a 6-ounce bag.

Thai Peanut Satay Sauce

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 80 cal, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

While some would argue that "satay" is more Indonesian than Thai, few would disagree that this TJ's jarred sauce is something you'll want to build your next dinner around. Whether it's chicken on a skewer or a bowl of rice and vegetables, Thai Peanut Satay Sauce is one of the most versatile condiments in your kitchen.

Many customers shared ideas on Reddit for how to use this sauce on a range of foods, with pairings like tofu stir-fry, Trader Joe's squiggly cut noodles, chicken meatballs, lettuce wraps, air-fried tempeh, and even pizza. Take this 8.1-ounce jar home for $2.29 and discover the possibilities for yourself.

RELATED: 11 Coveted Trader Joe's Items That Make Shoppers Lose All Self-Control

Piquant Popcorn

PER SERVING (2 ½ CUPS) : 140 cal, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Trader Joe's is in the business of making conventional snacks even more snackable. With this curious popcorn, the cheesy, tangy flavor from a dusting of nutritional yeast, onion and garlic powder, and sea salt creates a tasty handful you'll want to graze on all day. "Finally!!! Nutritional yeast on popcorn is AMAZING," commented one Reddit user. Each 5-ounce bag is $2.99.

Spaghetti Carbonara

PER SERVING (1 CUP FROZEN) : 280 cal, 17 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 11 g protein

This Italian comfort dish can be complicated to make on your own, but with a little grocery store magic, you can have a pasta dinner ready in minutes. The spaghetti features uncured pancetta, grated Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, and tempered egg throughout for a rich, savory meal you can plate next to some warm, fresh-cooked green beans, broccoli, or zucchini. The frozen 1-pound bag of pasta costs $4.29.

One commenter on Instagram wrote, "We had the carbonara for dinner. Paired it with some garlic breadsticks I had on hand and a Caesar salad. Great dinner!"

RELATED: 25 Best-Ever Items at Trader Joe's, According to a Lifelong Fan

Brown Sugar Cardamom Buns

PER SERVING (1 BUN) : 440 cal, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (2 g fiber, 32 g sugar), 5 g protein

You've likely encountered buttery, flaky cinnamon buns, but cardamom buns are a unique delicacy with roots in Denmark. For a limited time, you only have to travel to your nearest Trader Joe's to get them. The featured spice, cardamom, boasts a complex flavor with citrus, mint, and floral notes, and the brown sugar adds a warm sweetness that you'll want to pair with your morning coffee or tea. "Just bought these last night. They are delicious, and the closest thing I've found to what they have at the bakeries in Copenhagen," commented one shopper. Get two buns for $4.49 while supplies last.

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

PER SERVING (1 PIECE) : 70 cal, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

Treat your taste buds to TJ's newest velvety chocolate cheesecake with a toothsome cookie-crumb bottom. An Instagram post by @traderjoesobsessed rated the dessert a nine out of 10, and commenters on Reddit loved it, though with a caveat that it's not as sweet as some may expect—each square is only 5 grams of sugar.

"I just tried my first one and it was amazing! I don't like overly sweet or rich desserts though so if you do, you may be a little disappointed." With 12 pieces to a box for $4.99, it's enough to serve at a get-together or to bring to a dinner party. This perfect portion of pleasure is only available for a limited time, so find it in the frozen section fast.