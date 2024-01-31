Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About an 'Addictive' Seasonal Snack

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's is often praised for its extensive snack selection, boasting all kinds of sweet and salty delights. Among the plethora of options is one breakfast-inspired product that now has shoppers buzzing.

First launched in 2023 for a limited time, the Maple Pancake Flavored Puffs recently hit stores again, sparking major excitement from customers. The snack consists of corn and rice puffs featuring the "rich, sweet, and salty flavors of a syrup-covered flapjack stack," as described on the bag. Additionally, this snack is vegan and gluten-free. As reported by Instagram user @traderjoesnew, each bag costs $2.49.

RELATED: 15 Best Trader Joe's Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Since this sweet and crunchy snack returned to shelves, shoppers have shared glowing reviews of the item.

"I can't believe how good these are. Never saw them before and I'm going to buy three bags on my next trip. 10/10!" one Reddit user wrote.

"These are addictive. I got one bag last year to try them out, LOVED them, and when I went back for another couple bags, they were gone. So stock up quick! I spent 12 months dreaming about them!" another one added.

Someone else went as far as calling these maple-flavored puffs "the greatest TJ's snack item ever."

Additionally, some Redditors compared this snack to the Beaver Nuggets sold at Buc-ee's, the Texas-based convenience store chain. It's unclear how long this product will be available, with one Reddit user noting that it's a "seasonal" item.

RELATED: 11 Most Adorable Valentine's Day Treats at Trader Joe's

The Maple Pancake Flavored Puffs aren't the only Trader Joe's items sparking notable attention on social media. The new Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons have also been generating customer conversation. Priced at $4.99, each box includes 12 wontons filled with a combination of cream cheese, Parmesan, and diced jalapeños.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Since this is a frozen item, customers can heat up the wontons in the oven for 10-12 minutes or the air fryer for five to seven minutes, according to the product's instructions. Shoppers will also want to grab a dipping sauce because despite one being featured on the packaging, there isn't one included with the wontons.