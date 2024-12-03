Trader Joe's Just Dropped 475 Drool-Worthy Holiday Items

The holiday season is upon us, and that means grocery aisles nationwide are chock-full of festive flavors like gingerbread, peppermint, and cranberry. If you're looking to score some irresistible items for the season, Trader Joe's just dropped an array of new and returning holiday products you'll want to add to your shopping list.

This week, the grocery chain released the latest episode of its "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, showcasing some of the new holiday items now available on store shelves. As noted by podcast co-hosts Matt Sloan and Tara Miller, there are a whopping 475 TJ's holiday products, but they focused on 12 specific offerings that are available now.

They did not confirm whether all 475 items have officially hit stores or are rolling out throughout December, so we're bringing you the details on the ones we know are currently in stores. Read on, and be sure to hit up your local Trader Joe's throughout the month to discover hundreds of additional exciting new holiday products. Shoppers will likely grab them quickly while they last!

12 Best Trader Joe's Desserts for Your Holiday Table

First up, for shoppers looking to add a salty, acidic component to their cheese board, the grocer recently released two types of olives: Blue Cheese-Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives and Lemon-Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives. The former is a returning item that's packed in olive oil and stuffed with a tangy, creamy blue cheese, while the latter is brand-new and features olives in a brine, stuffed with pieces of lemon peel.

If you're looking to pair your olives with something crunchy, the grocer is selling a new Elevated Cracker Assortment featuring three types of crackers. According to Miller, these "taste like they've been handcrafted by master bakers." The assortment includes three varieties: Buttermilk Crackers, Lemon & Black Pepper Crackers, and Plum & Date Toasts.

Moving into sweets, Trader Joe's is now offering a new gummy assortment, playfully named Festive Chaos of Gummy Candy. Each bag clocks in at 20 ounces and includes a variety of gummy flavors and shapes, such as ornaments, bears, soda bottles, mustaches, and sneakers. Miller said gummy fans will want to get these soon because "they're not going to be around too much longer."

The Best Cheeses for Your Holiday Parties, According to Cheesemongers

For those who'd prefer to satisfy their sweet tooth with a chocolaty treat, the grocery chain is selling a new twist on its beloved Jingle Jangle in a smaller, stocking-friendly bag: Jingly Jingly. Each package is filled with pieces of dark chocolate pretzel and Joe-Joe's cookie bark, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, milk chocolate candies, and mini milk chocolate peanut butter cups. And don't worry, TJ's is still offering the original Jingle Jangle.

The Jingle Jangle products aren't limited to humans, though. If you're thinking about treating your pup to a gift this holiday season, TJ's is selling Jingle Jangle for Dogs. This includes peanut butter, carob, and bacon-flavored treats in pretzel, star, ball, and bone shapes.

5 Major Changes Underway at Trader Joe's

A couple of other new holiday sweets highlighted in the podcast were the German Iced Gingerbread Soft Spiced Cookies, British Shortbread Cookie Collection, and English Toffee Ice Cream.

Looking for a savory appetizer to serve during Christmas or New Year's Eve dinner? Consider the new Mini Mushroom Tartlets, which Miller described as "umami in a bite." These bite-sized tartlets come frozen and are made with white and shiitake mushrooms, parmesan, ricotta cheese, garlic, and shallots. Each box includes 12 bites, which you can heat in the oven or air fryer.

Another new frozen item you can snag this holiday season is one you might serve as a side dish: Cheesy Creamy Greens & Veggies. This product includes Brussels sprouts, onions, spinach, and kale in a rich cheese sauce. You can cook this in the microwave or on the stovetop, with Miller recommending the stovetop method.

I Tried 11 Trader Joe's Frozen Meals & the Best Was a Hearty, Family Favorite

And finally, if you'd prefer a non-frozen vegetable option, Trader Joe's Holiday Vegetable Hash is back in stores. This veggie blend includes a combination of seven ingredients: butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion, celery, parsley, sage, and rosemary. Add it to soups, stuffing, eggs, and more!