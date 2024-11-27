12 Best Trader Joe’s Desserts for Your Holiday Table

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are almost here, and grocery shelves are overflowing with festive treats. Yet one retailer stands apart for its devoted fan base and coveted specialty items: Trader Joe's.

Known for its playful twists on wintertime favorites and cozy classics like soups and other comfort foods, TJ's is the perfect spot for anyone looking to make their celebrations extra special.

To help you savor the season, we've curated a list of Trader Joe's 12 most delightful desserts. Whether crafting a show-stopping spread, stuffing stockings with sweet surprises, or simply treating yourself, these picks will surely bring joy to every bite.

Peanut Brittle

Nutrition :

Peanut Brittle (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

No need to mess with this classic. A box of butter toffee with crunchy peanuts will be nostalgic for your guests in any holiday setting. Break off a piece of the sweet and savory candy to enjoy as a topping on your favorite ice cream or munch on it all by itself. The 7-ounce package is only available for a limited time, priced at $3.99.

Chocolatey Caramel Pretzel Drumstick Decorating Kit

Nutrition :

Chocolatey Caramel Pretzel Drumstick Decorating Kit (Per 2 Drumsticks)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

This limited-edition, make-it-yourself treat will have you pining to sit at the kids' table. The decorating kit encourages you to play with your food, with a set of pretzel rods, caramels, melting chocolate, and colorful nonpareil sprinkles to make 18 mini drumstick candies, for a festive and delicious way to jazz up your holiday spread. Pick up this arts-and-crafts inspired dessert while you still can for $4.99.

Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie

Nutrition :

Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie (Per ⅙ Pie)

Calories : 280

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 3 g

Despite the name, this New England recipe is traditionally built more like a sponge cake baked with fresh cranberries and walnuts, flavored with almond and vanilla extract. Pie or not, the Trader Joe's annual limited release is a hit among shoppers and is bound to sell out.

If you want a delectable dessert with none of the prep work, this tart, fruit-filled pastry goes straight in the oven for 20 minutes, which leaves you with extra time to make sure the rest of your meal is cooked to perfection. You can find this six-serving galette in the frozen dessert aisle for $6.99 while supplies last.

Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies

Nutrition :

Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies (Per 1 Pie)

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

If your holiday wish is to be able to take down an entire pie guilt-free, these buttery, pecan-filled rounds come in perfectly portioned personal sizes. Shoppers who have tried it say the nutty and sweet pies have the ideal crust-to-filling ratio. "Run, don't walk, to get the teeny tiny pecan pies!" wrote one customer on Reddit. In each $4.99 box of the seasonal dessert, you get four to share with friends or eat all by yourself.

A Trio of Chocolate Boules

Nutrition :

A Trio of Chocolate Boules (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 200

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

Not only are these Italian ganache-filled chocolate balls a welcome addition to the plates of cookies and cakes, but as a bonus, they also serve as decoration. Each one comes in green, blue, or red holiday wrapping paper and is tied with a gold foil ribbon for an elegant look. For $4.99, the box includes three of each rich, smooth flavor: Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate Hazelnut, and Dark Chocolate. They're only around for the holidays, so get yours before they're all gone.

Crunchy Italian Amaretti Cookies

Nutrition :

Crunchy Italian Amaretti Cookies (Per 3 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 2 g

When holiday dinner is all said and done, cap off the night with an espresso and a handful of these scrumptious Italian-inspired bites. Using only sugar, apricot kernels, and egg whites, Trader Joe's has baked up a crunchy amaretti-style cookie that tastes sugary with a hint of almond. Plus, the box it comes in is delicately decorated in a pink, red, and purple floral pattern that is sure to impress the host at any party. Each $2.99 package contains nine cookies, available for a limited time only.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

Nutrition :

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix (Per 1/16 Dry Mix)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

You can call this loaf homemade if you did the mixing and folding yourself! No matter your favorite form—cake, bread, muffins, or cookies—this limited-release, holiday-themed blend comes with the right ratios of flour, cocoa, semisweet chocolate chips, and peppermint flavoring for a simple, sweet, and minty baked good you can proudly serve to guests. They'll be none the wiser. "I always stock up on these. SOOOO GOOD," wrote one fan on Reddit. Each package serves 16 and goes for $3.99 while it's still in stock.

Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels

Nutrition :

Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels (Per 5 Pretzels)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

When you're in charge of desserts at the party, it can be hard to find options that cater to everyone's preferences and dietary needs. Enter Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels, a whimsical and bold assortment of chocolate covered pretzels: Coffee Candy, Peanut Butter Candy, Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate.

This year, customers were excited to find each flavor individually packaged with resealable bags. "I love that they're separate so my peanut allergic kiddo can enjoy some of the flavors," commented one shopper. If you want to get your hands on this savory seasonal collection, pick up a 16-ounce box for $7.99 before they're all gone.

Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's

Nutrition :

Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Pull out all the stops with a variety pack of sugary, chocolate enrobed sandwich cookies. Fans look forward to this festive favorite each year, both for indulging at home and dazzling friends and family.

These aren't your typical Joe-Joe's. In fact, you can't buy any of these flavors separately. The sweet selection combines four decadent and complex flavors: peanut butter cookies encased in milk chocolate with dark chocolate drizzle, vanilla cookies coated with ginger-infused white chocolate and ginger cookie sprinkles, double chocolate cookies dipped in dark chocolate and milk chocolate drizzle, and candy cane Joe-Joe's bathed in dark chocolate and peppermint sprinkles.

No matter which one you reach for, you'll have a hard time eating just one. For a limited time, the case of 24 goes for $8.49 at a Trader Joe's near you.

Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition :

Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

Chewy cookie lovers won't be able to get enough of these cozy Christmas confections. Each one features a pair of delicate spiced gingerbread biscuits with a velvety middle of vanilla cream. The result? A dangerously delicious dessert that you'll have a hard time sharing. "These are excellent," commented one Reddit user. "Only your jeans will regret this purchase." You can find these cookie sandwiches in the Bakery section of your grocery store. Inventory is limited, however, so grab this $5.99 box of 18 while it's still in stock.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes

Nutrition :

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you need a little pick-me-up before the dinner is even on the table, these frosty, melt-in-your-mouth candies are sure to tide you over. The Trader Joe's version of a peppermint patty comes in rich dark chocolate, filled with plush minty creme, and topped with crushed candy cane pieces for a blissful texture combination. Plus, the ingredient list is free of artificial colors and flavors. This seasonal favorite returns to shelves in a 16-piece for $3.99.

Boozy Bottles

Nutrition :

Boozy Bottles (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Raise a toast to the season with a sweet, grown-up twist! Trader Joe's limited-edition cognac-filled dark chocolate bottles are the perfect way to say "cheers" while satisfying your sweet tooth. These miniature delights—just two inches tall!—are crafted from high-quality French dark chocolate, infused with smooth notes of vanilla and hazelnut, and wrapped in eye-catching blue foil. At just $3.99 for a nine-pack, each one is like a tiny gift you don't have to wait to open.