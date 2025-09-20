7 Trader Joe’s Items This Chef Always Buys

According to fans, Trader Joe’s is one of the best grocery stores on the planet. Even chefs shop at the SoCal-founded grocery spot. Chef Jason LaIacona of Miel Nashville, keeps his personal pantry stocked with a few items from the store. “Trader Joe’s has made a good name for themselves as a merchant of rare finds and specialty goods, typically healthy options as well. A few items are go-tos for my home pantry,” he says. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s items one chef always buys.

Trader Joe’s Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle

At the top of the list is Trader Joe’s Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle seasoning blend. “I could, and tend to, put this on everything,” he confessed. “Great pop of salty umami, with a rather user-friendly dose of chile heat. An absolute lay up for any pasta dish, this seasoning adds an awesome spike of flavor that complements without outperforming the dish itself. For the price, I would stock up on a few,” he says.

Charcuterie Items

Next up, he stocks up on charcuterie items, which is a “several times a week snack” at his house. “Yes their cheese selection is great, but moreover, their Italian Lingue Crackers are a great accompaniment, or even a quick stand stand-alone savory treat,” he says.

7 Trader Joe’s Items With the Best Value Right Now

Passionfruit Rounds

Passionfruit rounds “are a great road snack or something to sneak into the theater,” he says. “The real flavor of the tropical fruit transports me to my younger years in Puerto Rico.”

All the Mixed Nuts

Speaking of road tripping goodies, Trader Joe’s select iterations of mixed nuts are second to none. “Garlic and Black Pepper Almonds, Chocolate Covered Cashews, and Garlic and Onion pistachios, are all contenders but the champ is the Olive and Herbs mixed nuts; an amalgam of rich, fatty and umami flavors. The dried olives are a sensible pop to the ordinary roasted nut alternatives,” he says.

The Frozen Meals

The frozen section tends to come in clutch for the late-night schedule of service industry folks, says LaIacona. This includes pizza, stir-fries, savory vegetable mixes, and dumplings. “That aisle alone can have its own spotlight. TJ is good about keeping it rotating and updated with new editions.”

11 Trader Joe’s Products Shoppers Say They Always Buy

Fresh Flowers

Don’t walk by the flower aisle. “Who goes to TJ’s without at the very least admiring the flowers?” he asks. “I try to bring flowers into the house as much as I can.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ground Fermented Black Garlic

His favorite item? The Ground Fermented Black Garlic. He even keeps the fermented product stocked in his restaurant and his personal pantry at home to enhance dishes, beef up sauces and mayos, and mix them into stir-fries. He specifically loves to pair the black garlic with mushrooms to create a rich, meaty depth, without using any protein.