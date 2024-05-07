Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Drooling Over a New Dessert: 'Ate the Whole Bag'

Walk down the frozen food aisle at Trader Joe's, and you can expect to see a variety of sweet treats that range from ice cream cones to microwaveable cakes. That selection is now getting a new addition that has caught the attention of shoppers: Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes (150 calories per cheesecake).

Spotted in stores this week, the new dessert is made with sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese, presenting what Trader Joe's describes as "airy and moist, crustless cheesecakes." Each package is priced at $3.29 and includes two cheesecakes that are a product of Japan.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Frozen Cakes & the Best Was Chocolaty Bliss6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As with countless other product releases, one person took to Reddit to announce the item's arrival in stores. "We sampled it at our huddle tonight! They're good – not too sweet. I purchased them tonight and probably will again," the Reddit user wrote in the thread.

"These things are stupidly good. I ate the whole bag the same evening I brought them home. They're gently sweet and taste mildly of cheesecake," another fan raved.

Many other commenters expressed their excitement about this new product launch.

"Oh this is MUST try. Will be purchasing on my next TJ's trip," one Reddit user said.

10 Best Grab & Go Foods at Trader Joe's Right Now

Before taking a bite out of one of the cheesecakes, you'll want to thaw the dessert in the refrigerator for about three hours, as per Trader Joe's instructions. To elevate the cheesecake even further, the chain recommends topping it with fresh strawberry slices, the brand's ube ice cream, or Trader Joe's Mandarin Oranges in Light Syrup and whipped cream.

In addition to the new Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes, Trader Joe's sells a New York Deli Style Cheesecake (400 calories per serving). Available for $7.99, this frozen dessert features a graham cracker crust with sour cream and cream cheese.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The Japanese Soufflé Cheesecake isn't the only recent arrival that has shoppers buzzing. The grocery chain also just brought back its Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn (140 calories per serving). The flavor-packed snack is a welcome addition for many, as shoppers said this item hasn't been in stores since 2022. Customers can now score a bag for $2.29.