15 Best Trader Joe's Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Leaving your home to shop for a big grocery haul might be a tough sell in the season of frosty windows and chilly winds. Whether it's the cold temperatures or the gray, overcast skies, winter is the time of the year when it seems natural to relax, cozy up on the couch, and reach for comfort foods that warm you up inside.

Comfort food is often nostalgic, and it also tends to be higher in calories, fat, sugar, and sodium. That doesn't mean that there's no room for it in your diet. As long as the indulgence is balanced out with fresh and whole foods, you can enjoy feeding your soul with your favorite comfort foods every now and then.

Trader Joe's is the comfort food of grocery stores. Among the aisles of prepared foods, snacks, and desserts, you'll find plenty of highly rated options to stash in your freezer or pantry for those inevitable rainy days. Do yourself a favor and grab some of these 15 items the next time you shop at TJ's. Your future self will be, oh, so comfy.

Steamed Soup Dumplings

PER SERVING (1 CONTAINER) : 270 cal, 10 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 14 g protein

If you've ever eaten dim sum on a cold day, you know how cozy a basket of xiao long bao can be. These Chinese dumplings are filled with meat, spices, and broth, so that when you bite into one, you get a mouthful of warm, savory soup. The TJ's morsels come ready-made in a package of six, and fans say they taste best steamed and topped with a spoonful of the brand's Crunchy Chili Onion Oil. Stash a few boxes of pork and ginger or chicken soup dumplings in your freezer for $3.49 each, in case you get snowed in.

PB&J Snack Duo

PER SERVING (1 SNACK PACK) : 270 cal, 11 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 8 g protein

Your childhood cheese dippers got an upgrade, in peanut butter and jelly fashion. For a quick snack, these nutty wafers and raspberry jam are a customer favorite. The just-sweet-enough wafers and fruity dip combo is easy to pack in a lunch bag when you need a nostalgic pick-me-up. A package of six goes for $3.99 at your nearest TJ's.

Family Style Meat Lasagna

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 320 cal, 14 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 720 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 21 g protein

Meat, cheese, and carbs are usually a winning combination when you need comfort. This ground beef, pork, and ricotta lasagna is tasty, filling, and ready to serve in a little more than an hour. Some might call it underrated since it doesn't get much recognition in the frozen aisle. "It's absurdly good, and nobody ever believes me about it," commented one shopper on Reddit. Feel free to top it with extra spices and call it homemade. It costs $6.99 for a 32-ounce tray.

Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice With Kimchi

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 400 cal, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 1150 mg sodium, 60 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 11 g protein

If you're in the mood for takeout, almost nothing hits the spot like fried rice. This one is Korean-inspired, with flavorful marinated beef and spicy kimchi, and it's bound to warm you up from the inside out. All you need is oil and a stovetop. You can pair it with a handful of frozen veggies to round it out, or eat it straight from the pan on your couch for $5.49.

Tomato Feta Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 800 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 4 g protein

Trader Joe's refrigerated section is a treasure trove of easy-to-prep foods, especially when it comes to soups. When you're craving a melty grilled cheese on your snow day, this tomato feta soup is a great accompaniment. The popular soup costs only $4.49 and is tangy, cheesy, and a little bit creamy. It even made it near the top of the rankings in a recent TJ's soup-tasting test. The best part—you didn't have to make it yourself.

Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 360 cal, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 590 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Nothing takes you back quite like macaroni and cheese, and this frozen Joe's Diner version is one of the best grocery store options you can find. The macaroni elbows are smothered with a creamy blend of cheddar, havarti, gouda, and Swiss. Some suggest using this $2.99 pasta as a base for more toppings—chicken, bacon, broccoli—but it holds up delightfully on its own. "[I]t's been my comfort food for 4 years," wrote one Redditor. "[I]f nobody else got me, i know trader joe's mac and cheese has me."

Mandarin Orange Chicken

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 320 cal, 16 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 21 g protein

Skip the guilty pleasure takeout order. This entrée is in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame for a reason, and that's because it's a simple and delicious way to turn a bowl of rice and vegetables into a complete meal. The sweet and spicy chicken is breaded and covered in golden-orange sauce, with quality that's on par with your favorite Chinese restaurant. After you pop it in the oven to crisp and pour the warmed sauce on top, you have dinner for the whole family for less than $5.

Mini Hold the Cone Ice Cream Cones

PER SERVING (3 CONES) : 280 cal, 13 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (2 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 4 g protein

Ice cream is one of the best-known ways to cheer someone up. It's probably all that sugar and fat, but it's an effective mood booster in any case. These mini cones are fun to eat and easy to portion. The serving size says you can eat three in one sitting, giving you the satisfaction of indulging and saving you from the fate of inhaling half a carton of ice cream. The box of eight costs $3.99, and the mini cones come in a variety of flavors, so if you don't have a favorite yet, grab one of each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

PER SERVING (2 SANDWICHES) : 330 cal, 12 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (1 g fiber, 27 g sugar), 4 g protein

If you used to love Klondike Sandwiches but are no longer friends with dairy, these icy treats are for you. They're made with a "sweetened, vanilla-flavored, frozen oat beverage," according to the grocer, so they're vegan and lactose-free. The chocolate wafers add a soft, chewy layer to sink your teeth into, and each of the six sandwiches is small enough to finish without melting in your hand. Put a box in your freezer for $3.69.

Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 220 cal, 11 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 6 g protein

Trader Joe's has many choices for refrigerated ravioli, and while the title for best pasta pockets is highly debated, this tomato and burrata-filled "ravioloni" deserves a nomination. Many love this pasta for the colorful red and green outside and the creamy inside. "[T]his SLAPS," wrote one Redditor. "Paired it w shredded parm and olive oil. Will be buying more next time I'm at TJs!" The 8-ounce package can be found year-round for $3.99.

Pork or Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

PER SERVING (7 POTSTICKERS) : 200 cal, 4.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 550 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

Potstickers are an ordeal to make from scratch, but Trader Joe's offers a shortcut. These gyoza are available fully cooked and frozen. So, the next time you get stuck inside, steam them if you like gyoza soft, pan fry if you like them crispy, and dip them in your favorite sauce for a satisfying, easy meal. "Trader Joe's Pork Gyoza will forever & always be my comfort food," wrote a Reddit poster. This 16-ounce bag goes a long way, and at $3.99, it's tough to beat.

Palak Paneer

PER SERVING (½ CONTAINER) : 210 cal, 16 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 10 g protein

This Indian-inspired favorite disappeared from shelves in late 2021 due to reports of lead contamination, but to Trader Joe's shoppers' delight, it's back. "I have been looking forward to this post for months!" one Redditor commented after the meal was spotted in January 2023. "I was starting to wonder if we'd ever see it again!" The $3.99 frozen dish is made up of soft paneer cheese and seasoned spinach, and it's best served with rice or naan. If you're like other palak paneer fans, you'd be wise to keep a few boxes tucked in your freezer for any future supply chain issues.

Chocolate Lava Cakes

PER SERVING (1 CAKE) : 370 cal, 22 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (3 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 6 g protein

There are few better comforts than chocolate on top of more chocolate. This box of two carries decadent cakes filled with a creamy ganache. Once you warm it up in the oven and make the first cut with your fork, you'll be met with an oozy center that fulfills your chocolate-loving dreams—a delicious ending to a chilly night in. For $3.79, you can share with a friend (or not).

Cashew Butter Cashews

PER SERVING (¼ CUP) : 160 cal, 11 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 4 g protein

Nuts can come with amazing health benefits. Many contain protein and fiber that help fortify your heart and trim your waistline. These cashews have been honey-roasted and then rolled in a layer of decadent cashew butter, so you can't exactly call them good for you. However, they will make your taste buds sing, with a nutty, rich flavor and a tantalizing mix of sweet and salty. Some even say they can't keep these cashews in the house—they're too dangerously tasty. See for yourself, at $4.99 per 8-ounce bag.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

PER SERVING (2 PIECES) : 140 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 2 g protein

These semisweet, dark chocolate-enrobed peanut butter cups are one of the store's most addictive items, according to shoppers. This winning combination is also the comfort treat of choice for many. "Dark chocolate peanut butter cups are the perfect rainy Saturday movie snack!" posted one customer on Reddit. This 16-ounce container for $4.49 might go faster than you expect, so you may want to grab a backup or two (or three).