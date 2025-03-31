11 Unhealthiest Foods in All of Costco Ranked

Costco is not a health food shop, so obviously it doesn't offer just nutritious options—but there are a few items in store that should either be consumed rarely, if not avoided altogether. While it's expected that dessert or treats would be high in calories and sugar, some "healthy" options are actually anything but—for example, cauliflower crust pizza or protein bars. If you want to avoid high levels of sodium, fat, carbs, and sugar, the following list is something to keep in mind when you're shopping at the warehouse chain. Here are 11 of the unhealthiest foods you can find in Costco right now—ranked from the not-great to the number one worst.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 1 60 g bar) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

The Kirkland Signature Protein Bar ($26.49) in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is another "health food" very high in sodium, and customers have mixed opinions about how it makes them feel. "I heat them up for 25 seconds in the microwave. They taste infinitely better," one Redditor recommended.

Otis Spunkmeyer Frozen Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chunk

Nutrition (Per cookie dough piece) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Otis Spunkmeyer Frozen Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunks ($20.89) are very high in calories and sugar for just a single cookie. One thing members appear to agree on is that the Otis brand is better than the Kirkland version. Again, this should be a treat.

Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Pizza

Nutrition (Per 138 g, ¼ pizza) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Cauliflower products are often marketed (not always correctly) as a more "healthy" option, but this is simply not always the case. The Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Pizza ($13.59) has a whopping 900 mg of sodium, something to keep in mind when enjoying this pizza.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Nutrition (Per 226 g serving) :

Calories : 410 kcal

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

The Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna ($19.19) is packed with sodium, and some members say it's a little sweet for a lasagna. "Yes a little too sweet for our taste. Not terrible but probably won't get it again after we finish the second tray," one shopper said.

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger ($18.19)

Nutrition (Per 6.2 oz burger) :

Calories : 500 kcal

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 25 g

The Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger ($18.19) is very high in sodium, but the 25 g of protein takes the sting out a little. "Despite moving to a somewhat healthier diet, there's still a part of me that misses the younger days when I would eat one of these every day. It always got to me how the picture had veggies on the box though," one Redditor said.

Farm Rich French Toast Sticks

Nutrition (Per 106 g serving) :

Calories : 320 kcal

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Farm Rich French Toast Sticks ($10.69) are tasty, customers say, but very high in sodium and sugar per serving. "Imo they're soggy in the microwave but amazing in the toaster oven or air fryer! They're not good for you by any stretch but if you treat them as a treat they're great!" one member said.

Foster Farms Jumbo Chicken Corn Dogs

Nutrition (Per 112 g corn dog) :

Calories : 280 kcal

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Foster Farms Jumbo Chicken Corn Dogs ($17.29) are very high in sodium and sugar, and is a very ultra-processed food item. "Most people said that they tasted quite artificial and had a chemical taste which makes sense. If you are still interested then you might want to buy a smaller box before purchasing the large size at Costco," one shopper recommended.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies

Nutrition (Per 283 g pie) :

Calories : 610 kcal

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

The Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies ($14.89) are another calorie black hole, high in fat and sodium and packed with additives. Costco members say they like the taste of the pies, but not the nutrition. "I bet these are really good, but every time I pick them up I look at the nutrition facts and put them back. I just can't do that to myself," one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes

Nutrition (Per 227 g Bake) :

Calories : 540 kcal

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1370 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 35 g

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes ($15.49) are high-calorie and packed with a ridiculous amount of sodium. "They used to be good but now it's a giant hot pocket," one member said. "Omg. Sodium is worse than ramen. That's over a days worth of both for me," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Plain Cheesecake

Nutrition (Per 128 g serving) :

Calories : 420 kcal

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 6 g

The Kirkland Signature Plain Cheesecake is another high-calorie, high-fat, high-sugar cake with almost no fiber. This cake also freezes well, members say. "We freeze individual pieces in foil. It's a nice surprise to find in the freezer when you run out of ice cream," one redditor recommended.

David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake

Nutrition (Per 218 g serving) :

Calories : 860 kcal

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 104 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 72 g)

Protein : 12 g

The David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake ($72.99) is loaded with sugar and fat—and that's if you even stick to the serving recommendation, which people rarely do. This is definitely one for special occasions only. Customers say the cake does freeze well, so that's one way to enjoy it without overdoing it.