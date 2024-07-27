The #1 Unhealthiest Wendy's Order (and What To Eat Instead)

Among fast food chains, Wendy's is known for offering many delicious options, from its iconic Frosty to bacon lovers' favorite, the Baconator. However, not all menu items are created equal, especially for health-conscious customers. While many people enjoy the meals from this take-out classic, it's important to be mindful of their nutritional content, as some can significantly impact your health if eaten frequently.

As a registered dietitian, I've noticed some menu items at Wendy's that stand out for their high calorie, fat, and sodium content. Read on to learn about the difference between the number one unhealthiest order at Wendy's and my pick for the healthiest meal on the menu. Then, check out the 10 Healthiest Wendy's Orders, According to Dietitians.

The Unhealthiest Wendy's Order Is…Dave's Triple Burger

Nutrition (per burger)

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g; Trans Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,640 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 70 g

With ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun, Dave's Triple Burger does have some healthy elements (it gets a few points for having some veggies). But when you consider that it has three-quarters of a pound of ground beef (yes, you read that right), it's easy to see how the calories, fat, and sodium quickly add up in this jumbo take on the classic hamburger.

Let's break down this burger's nutrition. First is the calorie content. While calories aren't the only factor to consider —plenty of healthy foods are high in calories (hello, avocado), Dave's Triple contains a whopping 1,200 calories. To put that into perspective, most dietary guidelines are based on a 2,000–2,600-calorie-a-day diet for moderately active people. This burger alone can take up more than half your daily calorie needs. Add fries and soda, and you might exceed your daily calorie needs in just one meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Next comes the fat content. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, we should aim to get between 20%-35% of our calories from fat. For a 2,000-calorie diet, that's about 45 to 80 grams of fat daily. Dave's Triple contains 81 grams of fat, which is an entire day's worth. Plus, when you consider that 34 grams of that is saturated fat (the American Heart Association recommends no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day), it's easy to see why this burger may be one you want to skip.

Finally, there's the sodium content. With 1,640 milligrams of sodium, Dave's Triple takes up almost three-quarters of the daily maximum sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams recommended by the AHA. If you're trying to keep your blood pressure in check, this is definitely one burger to avoid.

A Healthier Option is…the Apple Pecan Salad

Nutrition (per salad with dressing)

Calories : 540

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g; Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 31 g

If you're eating at Wendy's, you'll be hard-pressed to find an option containing fewer than 1,000 milligrams of sodium. Even their salads are laden with salt, so that's something to keep in mind if you're trying to manage high blood pressure.

When it comes to the other nutritional components, Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad is a choice you can feel good about. At 540 calories (including dressing), it's a good portion size for a meal. While it still contains 10 grams of saturated fat, this is significantly less than you would get from a Wendy's burger.

The Apple Pecan Salad also contains a reasonable amount of protein for a meal at 31 grams. Plus, thanks to its blend of romaine lettuce, apple, spring mix, dried cranberries, and roasted pecans, it contains six grams of fiber to help keep you satisfied until your next meal.

One downside of this salad is its sugar content. While some of the sugar comes from the apple bites, most is from the dried cranberries and dressing. If you're watching your sugar intake, consider asking for half the amount of dried cranberries or getting dressing on the side so you can choose how much to use.

Overall, while no menu item at Wendy's is the "perfect" choice – it is a fast food restaurant after all – the Apple Pecan Salad is a good choice for those looking for a healthier option.