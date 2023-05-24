Popular Ice Cream Brand Van Leeuwen Is Recalling Thousands of Pints—Here's Why

With summer on the horizon, consumers across the country are likely stocking up their freezers with cold treats to help them beat the impending heat. But if you recently picked up a pint of ice cream from the popular artisanal brand Van Leeuwen, you might want to check the label before digging in.

The company announced a voluntary recall this week for a certain lot of its Brown Sugar Chunk French Ice Cream because it contains an undeclared allergen: walnuts. More than 4,000 pints of this flavor–which were distributed at retailers nationwide–are subject to the recall.

After receiving a customer complaint, Van Leeuwen discovered that certain pints of the Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream contained walnuts, even though the ice cream's packaging does not declare their presence. This could present a major risk for consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to walnuts.

"The cause of the product labeling error is being investigated," Van Leeuwen said in the announcement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The recall only applies to 14-ounce pints of the ice cream flavor with the lot number 23P102 and a best by date of April 12, 2025. Customers who purchased this product and want to check whether it is subject to the recall can find the lot number and best by date on the bottom of the pint, which comes in reddish brown packaging.

No other Van Leeuwen ice cream products—including pints of the same Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream with different lot numbers and best by dates—are impacted by the recall. The company advised customers who purchased the recalled ice cream to return it to wherever they purchased it for a full refund.

Despite the current recall, Van Leeuwen is typically best known for dishing up premium ice creams with a high butterfat content and high-quality ingredients. While the Brooklyn-based brand offers typical ice cream flavors like Vanilla Bean and Mint Chip, it is also behind some of the stranger ice cream offerings consumers have seen in recent years.

For example, Van Leeuwen has partnered with Kraft in the past for a macaroni and cheese ice cream and launched a ranch-flavored ice cream earlier this year in collaboration with Hidden Valley. Some of the more offbeat flavors currently offered by the brand include an ice cream inspired by french fries and malted milkshakes, plus a limited edition onion flavor inspired by the Netflix film Glass Onion.