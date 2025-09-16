7 Best Waffle House Orders Locals Swear By

Waffle House is an institution. The chain spans over 1,000 locations in 25 states, mostly in the Midwest and South, and has amassed a cult following. It’s one of those places where customers order the exact same thing every time they go, and many go so often that the waitresses don’t even have to ask what they want. Here are 7 popular Waffle House orders that locals say you must try.

Lots of People Love the All-Star Scrambled Eggs

“I am convinced everyone has their Waffle House order and never deviate from it. For me it’s the All Star, scrambled eggs, smother and covered hashbrown, bacon, grits, plain waffle and white toast.,” wrote the original poster on Reddit. “I look at the menu but always get the All Star – scrambled eggs, plain hash browns, regular waffle, bacon and buttered raisin toast with a glass of orange juice. Absolutely NO grits for me,” another says.

Steak or Pork Chops and Eggs

Don’t sleep on a favorite order if you are craving steak in the morning. “Steak and eggs (sunny and runny), hash browns scattered cheese grits, grilled English,” writes a Redditor. Another similar option? “Pork chop and eggs, scrambled, scattered all the way with chili and no gravy. No toast,” notes someone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Cheesesteak Melt

If you feel like indulging for lunch, lots of people recommend a sandwich. “Texas cheesesteak melt, hash browns extra crispy with gravy on top. i still look at the menu bc sometimes the waffles sing a siren song to me,” one says.

And Waffles, Of Course

You can’t go wrong with waffles. “Chocolate chip waffle. Hash browns smothered, covered, peppered, and capped. And a coffee, or 3,” one says. “Pecan waffle with sausage and hash browns scattered,” adds another.

Anything with Grits

Grits are a must-order item. “Triple Over Medium, Wheat, Cheese Grits with sausage. Two strawberry jellies for the toast. Dark roast coffee. Chocolate chip waffle if I’m in the mood. Something I’ve done since I was a kid, I mix the eggs and cheese grits then season with salt and pepper. It’s called Georgia Ice Cream,” one person reveals.

For Lunch, Get the Patty Melt

Tons of diners love the patty melt. “Patty Melt, hash browns scattered smothered covered and topped, pecan waffle, coffee and sweet tea. God, I miss WH,” one says.

Chicken Melt

Multiple diners recommend the chicken melt. “Texas bacon chicken melt, double hashbrowns well done scattered smothered peppered diced and capped, side of pickles. Sweet tea,” one writes. “I go between like three different things, but my most common is a chicken melt, no bacon, extra onions. Double hash browns scattered, smothered, and covered. Always with a Vanilla Coke,” adds another.