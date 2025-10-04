7 Best New Walmart Price Cuts Hitting Shelves This Week

Attention Walmart shoppers! So many great groceries are on sale this week. Over at Walmart, most of the price cuts are dubbed “rollbacks” and listed under the “Rollbacks & more” section of the website. What is on major sale right now? Here are 7 Walmart grocery price cuts shoppers are snapping up.

Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid

Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid with 6X Boosted Cleaning Power, Spring Meadow Scent, 125 fl oz, 100 Loads, is $2 off, $17.94. “Big Bang for your money,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been using tide for years. it is the best detergent on the market. it might cost a little more than other detergents but it’s worth it. I couldn’t pass up this sale.”

Kinder Joy Chocolate Egg

My kids love Kinder Joy Chocolate Egg with Sweet Cream, Cocoa Wafer Bites & Surprise Toy, on sale for $1.97 after $0.25 off. Each delicious chocolate treat comes with a fun toy.

The 13 Best Walmart Foods To Buy Right Now, Say Dietitians

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Bars

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Bars, 1.55 oz (6 Count) are now $4.88, a $3.36 savings from the original price of $8.24. “Always a family favorite! Hershey bars are one of the best treats! It was great that the price came back down recently and it was good to stock up for summer smores and just because. We like to keep them in the fridge and when they disappear it’s time to get more! Thank you, Walmart!” writes a shopper.

Lipton Diet Green Tea Citrus Iced Tea, Bottled Tea Drink

Lipton Diet Green Tea Citrus Iced Tea, Bottled Tea Drink, 16.9 fl oz, 12 Pack Bottles, are now $6.97, $1.75 off. “Light and refreshing,” writes a shopper. “Has a light, subtle flavor and is great all the time but especially fantastic on hot days with some ice! Only 5 calories per bottle! Sometimes water just doesn’t hit the spot and I need a little flavor. This does it for me.”

Mission Super Soft Flour Tortillas

Mission Super Soft Flour Tortillas, Soft Taco Size, 10 Count, are now $2.38, a savings of $0.40. They are “incredibly versatile,” writes a shopper. “Mission flour tortillas are soft, flavorful, and incredibly versatile, making them a staple in many kitchens. Their fresh-baked taste and pliable texture make them perfect for everything from burritos and wraps to quesadillas and tacos. Unlike some tortillas that crack or fall apart, Mission tortillas hold up well with a variety of fillings, adding convenience without sacrificing quality. Whether you’re cooking for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, they consistently deliver delicious results.”

Jelly Belly Gourmet Candy Corn

Jelly Belly Gourmet Candy Corn – 7.5 Ounce Gift Bag Halloween Candy is now just $8.49, a savings of $7.50. “My new addiction,” writes a shopper. “This candy melts in your mouth, and is not bulky like most candy corns you find in the store. It is absolutely delicious!!!” Another call it the “best candy corn” they’ve ever eaten.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Best New Walmart Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

OLIPOP Prebiotic Soda, Strawberry Vanilla

OLIPOP Prebiotic Soda, Strawberry Vanilla, 12 fl oz, 4 Pack, Pantry Packs, are on sale for $7.88, $0.90 off. “A great drink!” writes a shopper. “I love these! They’re a great healthier option that still tastes good and I don’t feel guilty for drinking. The pink can is of course a plus.”