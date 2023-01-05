Everyone has a go-to grocery store. Whether it's for discounted prices or expansive product selections, there are some grocers that simply garner more loyalty than others. Now, a recent survey has broken down where customers' trust lies the most when doing their grocery shopping.

On Jan. 4, marketing research firm BrandSpark International released the results of its fifth-annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America list, which was conducted in partnership with Windsight Grocery Business and Newsweek. The retailers were categorized by store format, geographic region, and 36 key attributes, such as affordability, loyalty program rewards, and easy checkout experience.

After surveying more than 10,000 U.S. shoppers about their most-trusted food retailers, BrandSpark found that Walmart took home the crown as the most-trusted conventional grocer. This was followed by Kroger, Publix and Safeway, with H-E-B and ShopRite tying for fifth place.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beyond its number one spot on the conventional grocery store list, Walmart also reigned supreme across multiple category attributes, including Affordability, In-Store Health & Safety Measures, In-Store Pharmacy Services, and Curbside Pickup. Additionally, the big-box retailer ranked the highest for its selection of beauty products, home goods, household care products, over-the-counter health products, pet food and treats, and new products.

Looking at discount and small-format grocery stores, BrandSpark pinpointed Aldi as the winner.

"We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally," Adam Bellisario, AVP of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, said in a press release. "Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched."

This isn't the first time Walmart and Aldi came out on top. In 2022, Walmart claimed the most-trusted grocery retailer spot, while Aldi was named the most-trusted retailer for discount grocery store and small format grocery store, yet again.

In terms of affordability, H-E-B and Aldi followed Walmart, while H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger received the highest rankings in the Store Brand/Private Label Products category. Meanwhile, H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger claimed the top spots for their delivery on fresh produce.