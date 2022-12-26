The Best ALDI Foods of 2022, According to Shoppers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Another year is drawing to a close, and that means it is time to reflect on some of the top food choices of 2022. If you have ever shopped at the discount supermarket chain Aldi, you are probably well aware of what your favorite go-to selections are each time you head on your weekly grocery run, especially when it comes to those store-exclusive brands.

Whether it's an official fan-favorite item included in Aldi's lineup for 2022 or a product customers cannot stop talking about on social media, we've rounded up the top Aldi finds of the year.

1 Fresh Strawberries

Fresh produce is a grocery store staple, and Aldi shoppers made it clear that strawberries were their fruit of choice this year. Thanks to their versatility (they go great with smoothies, as yogurt or dessert topping, or simply on their own), Aldi's strawberries were ranked as a top fan favorite pick for 2022. In a world filled with brand names and over-the-top grocery items, sometimes simple is best, and that seems to be the case with shoppers choosing a package of strawberries on their weekly grocery run.

2 Heart to Tail Dog Treats

We are not the only ones that love munching on yummy treats. Our pets are equally enthusiastic about store-bought delicacies. Aldi has an assortment of pet food and treats shoppers can pick up for their four-legged companions, and its Heart to Tail Dog Treats were a top pick for pet products in 2022. The treats come in two varieties: Bacon Curls and Beef Sticks. They contain no artificial colors or flavors, so pet parents can rest assured that they are treating their furry family members to something that is both tasty and good quality.

3 Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

Aldi shoppers picked this frozen pie as one of their Hall of Fame items for 2022. Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza comes in a number of different flavors, including Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme, Thin Crust Mega Meat, and Sausage & Pepperoni.

4 Giambellino Peach Bellini

In the Clink & Drink category of shopper's top Aldi picks for 2022, the Giambellino Peach Bellini reigns supreme. This is pretty high praise when you consider the multitude of options that exist in this particular category. The perfect refreshing sip on a hot afternoon, this flavored sparkling wine is great to whip out at any social gathering, whether you are having friends over for brunch or an afternoon happy hour.

5 Indulgent Greek Yogurts

Aldi's Indulgent Greek Yogurts were the top picks for fans in the Get Up & Go category as well as the Dynamic Duo category when paired with fresh blueberries. The Honey and Honey Vanilla flavors in particular captured the attention and adoration of Aldi shoppers in 2022, giving them a tasty and nutritious snack idea.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs

Aldi shoppers selected the Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs as their 2022 fan favorite pick in the Kiddy Cravings category. These snacks were not only tasty enough to be a top pick for kid snacks, but they also appear to be parent-approved when it comes to eliminating junk food from their pantry. With baked rice and corn as its main ingredients, these Cheddar Puffs are certified gluten-free. On top of that, there is zero sugar added, so these tasty puffs of cheese make for a great healthy snack option for your little one.

7 Specially Selected Ravioli

What's for dinner tonight? Aldi shoppers have plenty of options when it comes to quick and easy meal ideas, but for the 2022 fan favorite pick for dinners, they looked no further than the Specially Selected Ravioli. With two yummy flavors available (Classic Cheese or Spinach & Mozzarella), dinner is on the table within minutes. Simply heat up in boiling water and serve with your favorite sauce. It doesn't get much easier than that.

8 Benton's Cookies

Customers can expect a wide variety of sweet treats when shopping at Aldi, but there are a few select items that fans cannot stop raving about. If you look carefully enough, you may notice that some of the Benton's brand of cookies bear a striking resemblance to Girl Scout Cookies (particularly their Peanut Butter and Coconut Fudge flavors). Redditors are raving about the Girl Scout knockoffs, noting that not only are they cheaper, but they are also tastier, with one commenter saying they are "addicted 100%."

9 Simply Nature Bone Broth

If you find yourself on a health food kick in the new year, you may stumble upon the many nutritional benefits of bone broth. Whether you want to include them in your soups or you want to drink them as-is, Aldi sells Simply Nature Organic Chicken and Beef Bone Broth which customers are raving about. One Redditor points out that this brand in particular is a better deal than other bone broth brands on the market, and with another comment chiming in on the low sodium content found in these broths, you really cannot go wrong.

10 Granola Bars

Aldi's granola bars offer the best of both worlds: they are affordable when compared to other brands, and as one Redditor points out, they are "every bit as good as Nature Valley's bars." Shoppers also seem to love Aldi's granola in many forms, with some Redditors noting that they like the granola cereal as well as the granola parfaits.

11 Cheeses

Aldi has a great selection of cheeses for every sort of occasion. Whether you need shredded cheese to add to your favorite recipe or you are looking for fancier cheeses to offer guests, shoppers agree that Aldi is a go-to destination to stock up. One Redditor included the feta and goat cheese as one of their regular must-haves, while another comment mentioned that the entire cheese section is a spot they have to stop by each time they visit. A third Redditor also pointed out that, for the price, Aldi's selection of cheeses are top-notch.