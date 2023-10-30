Recall Just Announced For a Popular Infant Item Sold At Walmart

A popular children's activity center sold exclusively at Walmart has been recalled due to fall and injury hazards.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for over 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers due to the activity center's straps detaching or breaking, posing fall or injury hazards to children. So far, the manufacturer, Dorel Juvenile Group, based in Columbus, Indiana, has received 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises, and scratches to children, including on their heads.

The recall is specifically for Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML. The activity centers, which retail for around $70, come in pink and blue and have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps. There are two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. The activity centers can be adjusted to three different heights and the model information is located on a label on the underside of the activity centers. The company notes that Model WA105HCM Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center is NOT affected by this recall. This model can be differentiated from the recalled items due to an additional black safety strap.

The products affected by the recall were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com in the U.S. only from November 2020 through October 2023. Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and to contact Dorel for a replacement. Consumers will be instructed to cut through the straps of the activity centers and send a photo of the cut straps to Dorel to receive a free replacement activity center.

Customers can send photos to [email protected] and can also call Dorel toll-free Monday through Thursday at 877-657-9546 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on Fridays until 4:30 p.m. ET. It is also possible for the company to do a quick video chat to capture a photo of the straps being cut. You can visit the company online at coscokids.com or safety1st.com and click on "SAFETY NOTICES" at the top of the page for more information. Then go to this registration page to register your recalled product and begin the remedy process.