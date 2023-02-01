Wegmans Just Opened Its 110th Store—And Has 6 More in the Works

Wegmans, the beloved regional supermarket chain known for its expansive product selection, freshly prepared meals, and self-serve food bars, is expanding its store footprint. Just three months after unveiling its first Delaware location in Wilmington, the grocer is back at it again with another addition to its portfolio.

This morning, Wegmans opened the doors of its 110th store, which is located at 11950 Hopper Street in the Halley Rise mixed-use development in Reston, Va. The opening also marks the grocery chain's 15th Virginia location.

RELATED: Take a Peek Inside Whole Foods' Most Unique Store Yet

Beyond its produce, cheese, bakery, seafood, and meat departments, the 85,000-square-foot store features a Market Café, coffee shop, and The Burger Bar—an in-store food spot that serves burgers, sandwiches, fries, and more. Some other food options, which will be prepared by Chef Vinny Tacci and his staff of 95 people, include fresh sushi, pizza, wings, hot soup, made-to-order salads, and subs. As with other Wegmans locations, customers will be able to order prepared meals for in-store pickup or delivery using the Meals 2GO app.

In terms of drink offerings, the new Reston location is home to an extensive beer and wine department that houses approximately 1,200 wines and about 500 types of domestic, craft, and imported beers and ciders.

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Following the Reston opening, Wegmans has several new stores coming down the pike. As announced in June 2021, the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain is planning to unveil its first Manhattan store in the second half of 2023. The 82,000-square-foot supermarket—which will be Wegmans' second New York City store—will be located at 770 Broadway in Greenwich Village, which was formerly the Astor Place Kmart. As reported by Eater, the Manhattan store will have a seafood restaurant featuring both an oyster counter and sushi bar that will serve up an omakase experience.

While exact opening dates have not yet been revealed, other upcoming store locations include Norwalk, Conn.; Rockville, Md.; Lake Grove, N.Y.; Yardley, Pa.; and Holly Springs, N.C.—the regional Northeast-centered chain's most southern outpost yet.