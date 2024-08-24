10 Best Weight Plate Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

What's a home gym without a set of weight plates on deck? These flat, heavy accessories attach to barbells for building strength and muscle mass. They can also be used to melt belly fat and tone your stomach. The beauty of having a set of plates is you can start at a comfortable weight and work your way up at your own pace. So, we're here to share 10 of the best trainer-approved weight plate exercises for a slimmer stomach.

It's important to remember that "spot reduction" is a myth; you can't specifically target and reduce fat in your belly. Rather, you lose fat all over your body, which in turn helps slim down your stomach. In addition, a productive workout regimen combines both cardio and resistance training. Performing ab exercises alone won't result in success for most individuals.

Weight plate exercises can be a beneficial addition to a well-rounded workout routine. "If you're after visible abs, some weight plate exercises can help you build up the abdominal muscles. That, in turn, can lead to a lean midsection if one's body fat percentage is low enough (and/or genetically doesn't store much body fat in the midsection)," explains Amanda Capritto, CPT with PTPioneer. "Effectively programmed weight plate exercises can increase core stability and strength in all spinal movement patterns: flexion, extension, lateral flexion, and rotation."

If you're ready to get started, let's dive into the best weight plate exercises for a slimmer stomach.

Plate Goblet Squats (3 sets, 12 reps)

Play

Grab your weight plates and get ready for plate goblet squats.

Begin standing tall, holding a weight plate in both hands at chest height. Place your feet just outside shoulder-width. "Bend at your knees as you lower your butt to the floor, continuing until your thighs are below parallel to the ground," instructs Domenic Angelino, CPT with International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA). "Then, press through your feet to straighten your legs and stand upright again, returning to the starting position."

16 Best Floor Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Plate Overhead Squats (3 sets, 10 reps)

Play

Begin standing tall, holding a weight plate with both hands overhead. Your arms should be completely extended. "With your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, bend at your knees as you lower your butt to the floor, continuing until your thighs are below parallel to the ground," explains Angelino. "Then, press through your feet to straighten your legs and stand upright again, returning to the starting position."

Plate Farmer's Walk (3 sets, 45 seconds)

Play

Stand tall with your arms at your sides, holding a weight plate in each hand. "While tightly gripping the [plates], quickly walk in a straight line. Maintain an upright torso, forward-facing head, and stable posture as you do so. Continue until the time elapses," instructs Angelino.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Best Resistance Band Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

Plate Side Lunges (3 sets, 10 reps)

Play

Stand tall, holding a weight plate in both hands at chest height. Place your feet shoulder-distance apart. Take a step out to the side with one leg, bend that knee, and lunge to the side.

"As you do this, keep the foot you didn't move in contact with the ground in its starting position, allowing only your heel to rise as you lower your body downward," instructs Angelino. "Continue until the thigh of your outstretched leg is parallel to the ground. Press through the foot of your outstretched leg as you straighten it and bring it back toward its starting position underneath your torso. Switch sides and repeat."

Romanian Deadlift With Plate (3 sets, 12 reps)

Play

Stand tall with a weight plate held in both hands at chest height. Plant your feet shoulder-distance apart, press your hips back, bend your knees slightly, and bring your torso forward. Keep your back straight as you lower your torso to become parallel to the floor. Then, rise back up to standing.

"This exercise can be modified to become more difficult by performing it on a single leg," explains Angelino. "Doing so will further engage core muscles, which can help build ab muscle size. However, the single-leg version is difficult and will not be accessible for many exercisers."

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Plank Pull-Throughs (5 to 10 reps per side)

Play

Position the weight plate on the ground. Assume a high plank with your hands on the ground and your body forming a straight line. Maintain a neutral spine, making sure not to arch your back. "Use your right hand to pull the weight plate from the starting position (center) to your right side," Capritto instructs. "Use your left hand to pull the plate from right to left." Continue to alternate sides as you complete five to 10 reps per side.

Weighted Plank (2 to 3 sets, 10 to 60-second holda

Play

Lie down flat on your stomach on a yoga mat. "Have a friend place a weight plate onto the middle of your back," Capritto instructs. "If you're alone, try to slide the weight plate onto your back. Assume the plank position by propping yourself up on your forearms and toes. Keep your spine neutral: Don't arch or hunch it."

5 Most Effective Gym Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

Weighted Sit-ups—Chest Hold (2 to 3 sets, 10 to 12 reps)

Play

Sit on a workout mat with bent knees and your feet on the floor. Hold a weight plate with both hands iver your chest. "Lower your torso to the ground until your back is flat on the ground," Capritto instructs. "Use your ab muscles to sit upright, keeping the weight plate close to your chest. Use a weight or bench to keep your feet in place if needed."

Weighted Glute Bridge (2 to 4 sets, 30 to 60-second holds)

Play

Lie flat on your back on a workout mat, planting your feet on the floor. Hold a weight plate by your hips. "Squeeze your glutes to press your hips upward, lifting your bottom from the ground," says Capritto. "Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Carefully lower your hips back to the ground."

Weight Plate Russian Twists (2 to 3 sets, 10 to 12 reps)

Play

Sit on a workout mat with both knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Lean back just a bit. Feel free to lift your feet off the floor for a more advanced exercise. "Hold the weight in both hands, centered in front of your torso," Capritto adds. "Twist your torso to the right and touch the plate lightly to the ground beside you. Return to center. Twist your torso to the left and touch the plate lightly to the ground beside you."