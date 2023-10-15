10 Best Resistance Band Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

At every age and every stage of adulthood, extra weight in the belly area tends to be an issue for many individuals. Excess fat accumulates pretty easily, but taking it off is not as simple a task. There are two important habits you need to start if your goal is to flatten your belly area: eating at a consistent calorie deficit and resistance training. That's where we come in with 10 of the best resistance band exercises for belly fat. The rest is up to you.

Resistance training is about to become your best friend. Not only will it help you build and keep your muscle, but it will also speed up your metabolism and calorie burn. The result? You will find your waistline will start to slim down.

Many individuals have the misconception that they need gym equipment to perform strength training, but you can also use resistance bands. They're an underrated tool that can be used anywhere. Resistance bands are great because the tension on them gives a different feel than dumbbells or barbells do. The bands also provide new stimulation for your muscles.

When it comes to choosing the right exercises to slim down your waistline, you need to perform mostly compound movements rather than training your abs directly. They'll give you the most efficient workout while engaging more muscle groups. In turn, you will recruit more muscle fibers and increase your calorie burn.

Here are the 10 best resistance band exercises for belly fat. Perform three to four sets of the following, and get ready to see some major changes in your efforts. When you're finished, be sure to check out these 10 Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Flab.

1 Band Squats (x15 reps)

Band squats start by placing both feet on a resistance band shoulder-width distance apart. Hold the resistance band at shoulder height. Then, squat down by sitting back on your heels. Rise back up, flexing your glutes to finish the motion.

2 Band Split Squats (x12 reps per leg)

Place one foot on the resistance band. Grip the band with both hands at chest height. Place your other foot behind you, keeping your toes firmly planted. Keep your chest tall and your core tight as you lower yourself until your back knee touches the floor. Drive through the heel of your front leg to rise back up. Perform all reps on one leg before switching over to the other.

3 Half-Kneeling Band Rows (x15 reps)

Get into a half-kneeling position while grabbing the band with an overhand grip. Flare your elbows out, then pull the band toward you, flexing your upper back to finish. Straighten your arms fully before performing another rep.

4 Band Lat Pulldowns

Start band lat pulldowns by wrapping a resistance band around a pull-up bar and getting into a kneeling position. Keeping your core tight, drive your elbows back toward your hips, squeezing your lats at the bottom. Get a good stretch at the top, and perform another rep.

5 Band Chest Press (x15 reps)

To perform the band chest press, wrap the band around a sturdy pole/beam. Grab the handles, and face away from the band. Take a step forward in a split stance, and keep your core tight. Press the band forward with both arms, squeezing your chest and triceps at the end of the movement. Resist with those same muscles all the way back to the starting position. That is one rep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Band Shoulder Press (x10-12 reps)

Stand on top of the resistance band right in the middle with either one or both of your legs. Gripping the handles, raise them up to your shoulders, Keeping your core tight, press the handles directly up, flexing your shoulders hard at the top. Resist on the way down before performing another rep.

7 Standing Band Crunch (x15-20 reps)

Start this exercise by wrapping a resistance band around and tying a knot over a sturdy pole or beam above you. Stand below the band, grab it with both hands, and pull it down to your chest. Keep your core tight and your legs straight as you perform a standing crunch, curl all the way down, and flex your abs hard at the bottom. Resist on the way back up before performing another rep.

8 Side Plank Band Rows (x10 reps per side)

Start this next movement by looping a resistance band around a sturdy beam or pole. Pull the band out a few feet in front of you, and assume a side plank position with your top hand holding the handle of the band. Keep your core tight and your glutes squeezed as you bring the band toward you, flexing your lat at the end of the movement. Straighten your arm fully before performing another rep. As you perform this exercise, keep the tension going strong in your obliques.

9 Band Mountain Climbers (x10 reps per leg)

To begin this exercise, wrap a resistance band around a sturdy pole or bean. Create tension on the band by pulling it out a few feet and positioning both of your feet inside of it. Get into a pushup while keeping your core tight. Start to bring one knee to your chest, flexing your lower abs before returning to the starting position. Alternate back and forth until all reps are completed.

10 Resistance Band Chops (x15 reps per side)

To wrap up these resistance band exercises for belly fat, it's time for band chops. Tie the band around a sturdy beam, and take a step out to the side to create tension. Hold the end of the band with both hands utilizing a pronated (overhand) grip. Make sure your feet are spread out wide. Keep your core tight as you rotate the band across your body from your upper back. Flex your obliques during the entire range of motion, then return back to the starting position.