10 Best Weight Plate Exercises To Build Muscle

When it comes to packing on muscle, variety and versatility in your workouts are key. While traditional gym equipment like dumbbells and barbells often get the spotlight, weight plates can be just as effective and offer unique benefits. They can bring a dynamic element to your routines, challenging your body in new ways and helping you break through plateaus. That's why I've rounded up 10 of my top-recommended weight plate exercises to build muscle.

Weight plates are convenient and incredibly versatile. They allow you to perform a wide range of exercises that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Whether you're a beginner looking to mix things up or an experienced lifter seeking new challenges, incorporating weight plate exercises into your regimen can provide a fresh and effective way to build muscle.

In this article, I'll explore 10 of the best weight plate exercises to build muscle, improve strength, and enhance overall fitness. These exercises are designed to target various muscle groups, ensuring a well-rounded workout that hits all the major areas of your body. From compound movements like the squat + press out, which combines lower-body strength with upper-body power, to core-focused exercises like the dead bug + pullover that challenge your stability and coordination, there's something here for everyone.

Each exercise includes detailed instructions, benefits, and the specific muscles targeted, ensuring you get the most out of your workout. So, grab your weight plates and prepare to elevate your training to the next level. No matter where you train, these exercises will help you build strength, improve muscle definition, and boost your overall fitness. Not only will you feel stronger and more capable, but you'll also enjoy the variety and challenge that weight plate exercises bring to your routine.

Let's dive into these 10 powerful weight plate exercises to build muscle and discover how this piece of workout equipment can revolutionize your regimen.

Squat + Press Out

This compound exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, shoulders, and chest. It enhances overall strength, coordination, and balance. Combining a squat and press also improves cardiovascular fitness and increases caloric expenditure, making it an effective full-body workout.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a weight plate close to your chest with both hands. Begin by lowering into a squat, keeping your chest up and your weight on your heels. As you reach the bottom of the squat, extend your arms, pressing the plate straight out in front of you at shoulder height. Hold for a moment, then bring the plate back to your chest as you rise back to a standing position. Repeat this motion to engage your core and maintain proper form throughout the exercise.

Complete three to four sets of eight to 15 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Thruster

This dynamic exercise targets the legs, glutes, core, shoulders, and triceps. It improves explosive power, muscular endurance, and coordination. This movement is highly effective for increasing heart rate and promoting cardiovascular fitness, making it a great addition to high-intensity workouts.

Start with your feet hip-width apart, holding the weight plate at your chest with both hands. Perform a squat, keeping your chest up and your knees tracking over your toes. As you rise from the squat, press the weight plate overhead smoothly, extending your arms fully. Lower the plate back to your chest as you descend into the next squat.

Perform three to four sets of six to 10 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Standing Chops

This exercise works your core, shoulders, and obliques.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a weight plate with both hands. Start by positioning the plate at your right hip. In a controlled motion, lift the plate diagonally across your body, finishing above your left shoulder. Engage your core and use your hips to power the movement. Reverse the motion, bringing the plate back to your right hip. Repeat for the desired number of reps, then switch sides.

Complete three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps per side, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Lunges with Rotation

Lunges with a rotation target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles, including the obliques. This exercise enhances lower-body strength, stability, and coordination. The rotational element adds a functional component, improving core engagement and flexibility, which is beneficial for athletic performance and daily movements.

Stand upright, holding a weight plate at your chest. Step forward with your right leg into a lunge position, bending both knees to 90 degrees. As you lower into the lunge, rotate your torso to the right, keeping the plate at chest level. Return to the starting position by pushing off your right foot and rotating back to center. Alternate legs with each rep. This exercise targets your legs and core and improves rotational strength and stability.

Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps per side, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Plank + Pull-through

The plank + pull-through is a core-centric exercise that also engages the shoulders, back, and hips. It enhances core stability, shoulder strength, and overall body control. This movement is excellent for improving balance and coordination while also targeting the transverse abdominis, which is essential for a strong, stable core.

Start in a high plank position with the weight plate placed just outside your left hand. With your core engaged and your body in a straight line, reach your right hand under your body to grab the plate and drag it to the right side. Place your right hand back on the floor and repeat the movement with your left hand, pulling the plate back to the left side. Continue alternating sides, keeping your hips stable and minimizing rotation.

Complete three to four sets of five to 10 reps per side, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Good Mornings

Good mornings primarily target the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. This exercise improves posterior chain strength, enhances hip mobility, and helps prevent lower back injuries. It's particularly beneficial for athletes and individuals looking to increase their power and strength in the posterior chain.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a weight plate against your chest. With a slight bend in your knees, hinge at your hips to lower your torso forward, keeping your back flat. Lower until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor, then return to the starting position by engaging your glutes and hamstrings. Keep the plate close to your body throughout the movement.

Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Bent-over Rows

Bent-over rows are excellent for building upper-body strength, specifically targeting the lats, rhomboids, traps, and biceps. This exercise improves posture, enhances scapular retraction, and develops a strong, defined back. It also helps balance the musculature between the front and back of the body, reducing the risk of shoulder injuries.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a weight plate with both hands. Bend your knees slightly and hinge at your hips to bring your torso forward, keeping your back flat. Let the plate hang straight down. Pull the plate toward your lower chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. Lower the plate back to the starting position with control. This exercise targets your upper back, lats, and biceps.

Complete three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Walking Pushups

This exercise enhances upper-body strength, focusing on the chest, shoulders, and triceps while also engaging the core. The lateral movement increases shoulder stability and coordination. Walking pushups add a dynamic element to traditional pushups, making building functional strength more challenging and effective.

Place a weight plate on the floor and get into a high plank position with one hand on the plate and the other on the floor. Perform a pushup, keeping your body straight and engaging your core. At the top of the pushup, walk your hands to the side so the opposite hand is now on the plate. Perform another pushup and continue walking side to side, alternating hands on the plate. This variation adds an element of instability, working your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Perform three to four sets of five to eight reps per side (10 to 16 reps in total), resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Romanian Deadlift (RDL)

This exercise focuses on your posterior chain, particularly your hamstrings and glutes.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a weight plate with both hands in front of your thighs. Keep your knees slightly bent and hinge at your hips to lower the plate down the front of your legs. Maintain a flat back and lower it until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Engage your glutes and hamstrings to return to the starting position. This exercise focuses on your posterior chain, particularly your hamstrings and glutes.

Complete three to four sets of eight to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Dead Bug + Pullover

The dead bug + pullover is one of the best weight plate exercises that engages the core, shoulders, and lats. It improves core stability, enhances coordination, and strengthens the transverse abdominis. This movement is beneficial for developing a strong, stable core, which is essential for overall functional strength and injury prevention.

Lie on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and your arms extended toward the ceiling, holding a weight plate. Lower the weight plate behind your head, keeping your ribs tucked and core squeezed tight until you tap the floor. Bring the weight back to the starting position. Then, lower your right leg towards the floor, pressing your lower back into the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Throughout the movement, maintain control and engage your core.

Perform three to four sets of eight to 10 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.