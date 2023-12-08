Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Food All Month—Here's How to Get Yours

Last month, Wendy's announced that it will celebrate the holiday season by giving away free chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of 2023. Now, the chain is back with even more holiday promotions.

Starting tomorrow, Dec. 9, customers can unlock several free menu items as part of Wendy's 12 Days of Holiday Deals. Wendy's is dishing out deals for 12 days straight, with the last one being offered on Dec. 20.

To score these menu items, all you need to do is visit the "Offers" section in the Reward Store on the Wendy's mobile app or website. Then, add the deal to your mobile app order. You can also redeem the offer in-restaurant by adding it to your digital rewards card before scanning it at the counter or drive-thru.

Eleven of 12 deals include a complimentary Wendy's menu item with any purchase, with freebies ranging from a Dave's Single to a four-piece order of French Toast Sticks. Here are all of the menu items you can snag at Wendy's for the next 12 days.

December 9: Free Dave's Single with any purchase

December 10: Free Breakfast Baconator with any purchase

December 11: Free Small Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any purchase

December 12: 50% off Taco Salad with any purchase

December 13: Free Breakfast Croissant Sandwich with any purchase

December 14: Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase

December 15: Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase

December 16: Free Small Frosty with any purchase

December 17: Free Any Size Fry with any purchase

December 18: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase

December 19: Free Small Chili with any purchase

December 20: Free 4-Piece French Toast Sticks with any purchase

Beyond giving away exciting free menu items, Wendy's is also spreading holiday cheer with some festive flavors. On Nov. 14, the chain released its seasonal Peppermint Frosty along with its brand-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The drink consists of peppermint syrup swirled into Wendy's cold brew coffee with classic Frosty creamer over ice. This limited-time winter beverage joins other permanent Frosty cream cold brew flavor options, which include chocolate, vanilla, and caramel.

Wendy's isn't the only fast-food chain offering holiday deals this month. On Dec. 1, Burger King kicked off its 31 Days of Deals for Royal Perks members. With this promotion, customers can get free food with a purchase, $3 Whoppers every Wednesday, and Burger King-themed merchandise.