Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food While Mercury Is In Retrograde

Mercury is officially in retrograde, and anyone who's into astrology will tell you that this means life may be a little more chaotic and frustrating in the near future. Luckily, Wendy's is rolling out some major deals over the next couple of weeks to get you through this potentially rough time, and you don't necessarily have to be into Zodiac lore to benefit from them.

The fast-food chain is offering a limited-time "Mercury Menu" from April 21 to May 14. Wendy's will rotate different deals in and out over this time period.

When Mercury is in retrograde, an optical illusion makes the planet appear as though it is orbiting in reverse of its normal direction around the sun. Some astrologers believe that the Mercury retrograde can negatively impact communication, and people may have trouble getting things done and face other hiccups in their lives during the cycle. Wendy's said that these Mercury Menu deals are meant to support customers through any chaos that the retrograde brings. At the very least, they will quell any hunger from a chaotic day.

RELATED: I Tried McDonald's, Burger King, & Wendy's Chicken Nuggets—and The Winner Will Surprise You

From April 21 through April 23, customers who buy a premium Wendy's sandwich, like the popular Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, can get a second premium sandwich for just $1. Then from April 24 through April 30, customers can snag a Crispy Chicken Sandwich completely free of charge with a purchase at the chain.

Wendy's hasn't forgotten its customers who favor chicken nuggets, either. Fans who make a Wendy's purchase from May 1 through May 7 can score either free Crispy Chicken Nuggets or Spicy Chicken Nuggets for free.

Last but not least, Wendy's will give out free fries in any size with a purchase from May 8 through May 14. Customers will only be able to cash in on these freebies if they order through the mobile app.

"When everything else goes wrong this Mercury in Retrograde, Wendy's has its fans' backs!" the chain said in the announcement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Mercury Menu is only one of the new or limited-time offers that Wendy's recently introduced. Last month, the chain launched a brand-new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, and a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade in celebration of the start of spring. Wendy's also brought back its seasonal Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a limited time in February, and as of now, it's still an option on the menu.