Wendy's Just Launched an Adorable Halloween Meal For Kids

With Halloween just over eight weeks away, restaurant chains are helping customers celebrate the spooky season by launching exciting themed offerings. And fortunately for Wendy's fans, the popular fast-food chain is now one of them.

This week, Wendy's announced its new Frosty Frights Kids Meal to kick off what it's calling the "HalloWEENDY's season." Each kids meal includes a choice of four-piece chicken nuggets (180 calories), a hamburger (250 calories), or a cheeseburger (290 calories), along with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries (210 calories) or Apple Bites (35 calories), and a drink. However, the chain adds some seasonal fun to the meal by including new limited-edition collectibles. Because what would a kids meal be without a toy?

As part of this new offering, customers can collect Frosty Frights toys inspired by Wendy's beloved Frosty. There are 11 total characters, with a few options being Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell, and Junior. The Frosty Frights Kids Meal will be available until Nov. 3.

Wendy's Halloween-themed offerings aren't limited to the new Frosty toys. The chain also just brought back its special-edition Boo! Books, which customers can purchase at participating locations for just $1. These feature Frosty Frights characters with coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats, plus a sixth extra coupon that unlocks a $1.99 Wendy's kids meal with any purchase. Customers can redeem these coupons through Dec. 31.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Wendy's, 90 cents of every $1 book sold through Nov. 3 will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding permanent homes for children in foster care in the U.S. and Canada.

Customers can purchase a Boo! Book in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, through self-order kiosks, online, and on the mobile app. The book is available under Wendy's "Give Something Back" category.

The launch of the new Frosty Frights Kids Meal isn't the only recent Frosty-related news. Wendy's also just brought back its vanilla Frosty (310 calories), which is replacing the chain's Triple Berry Frosty that arrived in June.

Besides the new additions, Wendy's is rumored to release a SpongeBob Squarepants-themed Krabby Patty Meal in partnership with Paramount to celebrate the animated series' 25th anniversary. Neither Wendy's nor Paramount have announced any information about this offering, but a leaked memo shared on Reddit notes that this meal will become available on Oct. 8. The meal reportedly includes a Krabby Patty, which is a Wendy's cheeseburger with "fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce," as well as a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and medium fries.