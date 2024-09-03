Wendy's Just Replaced Its Triple Berry Frosty With a Classic Flavor

Wendy's has released a steady stream of exciting new Frosty flavors over the past couple of years, including a never-before-seen Triple Berry Frosty that hit menus in June. Now, the burger giant has updated its Frosty lineup yet again with a popular returning flavor that fans have been requesting ever since it left the menu.

That's right! The iconic Vanilla Frosty (310 calories) is back at Wendy's right now following its temporary retirement in March. While the mainstay Chocolate Frosty (310 calories) is still available alongside the Vanilla Frosty, Wendy's has removed the triple berry variety to make room for the returning flavor. So, fans will have to bid goodbye to the Triple Berry Frosty for now and keep their fingers crossed that Wendy's brings it back for another run in the future.

Featuring a spoonable consistency that's somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, the Chocolate Frosty was one of just five original menu items when the first Wendy's opened in 1969. The Vanilla Frosty made its first appearance on Wendy's menus in 2006, and the chain didn't release another new Frosty innovation in the United States until its Strawberry Frosty debuted in 2022.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Since then, Wendy's has also created a new Peppermint Frosty, Pumpkin Spice Frosty, Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, and, of course, the Triple Berry Frosty. The chain has been removing the Vanilla Frosty from the rotation each time it introduces a new seasonal variety, and fans are always devastated to see it go. Some have even questioned why Wendy's hasn't given the popular treat a permanent spot on its menu.

"Don't understand why the vanilla one comes and goes anyway," one customer lamented in a Reddit discussion about the Vanilla Frosty's return this week.

A small Vanilla Frosty is currently selling for $2.29 at my local Wendy's in central New Jersey, but as always, prices may vary.

The return of the Vanilla Frosty isn't the only exciting development underway at Wendy's right now. Last week, rumors began to emerge online that Wendy's is gearing up to launch a SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired Krabby Patty Meal next month. When contacted by Eat This, Not That! about the rumors, the chain said that it "can't confirm what's coming down Wendy's innovation pipeline," but "we can share that we're always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans' cravings."