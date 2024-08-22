Denny's Just Launched a New Value Menu & Some Spooky Items

Over the past few weeks, numerous restaurant chains have unveiled exciting new menus and value meals, and now, Denny's is joining in on the fun, too. The chain just announced that it has rolled out not one but two new menus. One of these is an upgraded $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu, while the other is a brand-new, spooky Afterlife Menu.

The two menu launches coincide with Denny's recent partnership with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice, which hits theatres on Sept. 6.

As its name implies, the returning $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu includes a variety of dishes that start at $2, $4, $6, or $8. As the chain first announced in July, this menu also now includes an additional $10 category.

At the $2 category, customers can add a stack of buttermilk pancakes (450 calories) or two slices of brioche French toast (260 calories) to any meal. Then, for $4, they can add a slice of New York-style cheesecake (460 calories)—either plain or with strawberry topping and whipped cream–to any meal. There's also the option to add two Choconana Pancakes (840 calories), which are stuffed with Hershey's chocolate chips and topped with fresh bananas and more chocolate chips.

At $6, customers can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes or opt for the Everyday Value Slam (560-1,480 calories). The latter includes a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of brioche French toast, or biscuits and gravy. These dishes are served with two eggs and a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Denny's $8 option includes three menu items: grilled cheese with a soup or salad (960-1,260 calories), a classic burger with wavy-cut fries (590-980 calories), and the Super Slam (810-1,950 calories). The Super Slam features two buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Then, Denny's adds some creativity to the value menu by offering the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-inspired Say it Three Times Slam (660-1,170 calories), which costs $8.99. The spooky new offering features three silver dollar chocolate chip pancakes topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and green sprinkles. The pancakes are also served with three eggs, which are cooked your way, plus three strips of crispy bacon.

Finally, there's the $10 category, which includes three meal options. There's the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich Bundle (670-1,590 calories), which features a pork sausage patty with an egg, bacon, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese on a brioche bun. This comes with a side of hash browns and a hot cup of coffee.

The other two $10 menu items include the chicken tenders and fries (1,090-1,290 calories) and Mama's Fried Chicken House Salad (620-800 calories). This salad consists of an iceberg mix with fried chicken tenders, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons with a choice of dressing.

Denny's last offered its $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu on a national scale back in 2020.

Moving into the Afterlife Menu, customers can choose from four Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-inspired menu items, including the Say it Three Times Slam. These will be available until Oct. 29.

For customers craving something cheesy, there's the Afterlife Melt (1,460-1,850 calories), which is stuffed with fried mozzarella sticks and melted American and provolone cheese and grilled on artisan bread. This is served with tomato sauce and a side of wavy-cut fries.

There's also the Beetlejuicy Burger (1,400-1,790 calories), which features three quarter-pound patties, three strips of bacon, three slices of provolone, Denny's signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce on a brioche bun. Like the Afterlife Melt, this menu item is also served with wavy-cut fries.

Additionally, if you'd like to pair your meal with something sweet, Denny's is offering a Cookies 'N' Shake (1,160 calories), which is made with premium vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, whipped cream, and green sprinkles.

"Bringing back the $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu with innovative new dishes and launching the new Afterlife Menu allows us to offer our guests great food at unbeatable prices, as they immerse themselves in the scary-delicious world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Patty Trevino, Denny's chief brand officer, said in a press release