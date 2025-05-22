Wendy’s Just Launched a Wild New Cheeseburger

Fast food brands constantly develop innovative menu items to draw people in. Some are really outside-of-the-box, while others spark the question: Why didn’t I think of that before? Starting today for a limited time, Wendy’s Canada is serving up the ultimate indulgence and a genius pairing of two already delicious foods: A grilled cheese sandwich and a cheeseburger. Here is everything you need to know about the Wendy’s Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger.

The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger Has Arrived

“The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger features a quarter pound of fresh, never frozen Canadian beef topped with caramelized onions, creamy mayo, and a melty cheese slice made with Canadian dairy, all served between even more cheese with two grilled cheese sandwiches as buns,” the brand reveals.

The Burger Celebrates 50 Years of Wendy’s in Canada

“At Wendy’s, we’re passionate about bringing bold flavours and memorable experiences to our fans and introducing new customers to our fresh, famous food,” said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy’s Company. “This year marks 50 years of Wendy’s in Canada, and to celebrate we’re giving Canadians the first taste of our new Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger, which is crafted with cheesy, juicy quality in every single bite.”

It Is Already Going Viral

The Snackolator also shared about the exciting new addition to the Wendy’s Canada menu. “This is a work of art! Wendy’s just dropped a *Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger,* but… in Canada! This has buns that are both grilled cheese sandwiches and has a quarter pound of beef, melted cheese, carmelized onions, and mayo,” they wrote. “On one hand, this might be a bit *too* much with two grilled cheese sandwiches… but on the other hand this could be absolutely incredible.”

People Want It in the US

What was the overall reaction on social media to the new menu item? To put it simply, Americans were pretty envious. “I didn’t know Canada could do something so American,” one of them wrote. “HORRIBLE DAY to live in america,” added another. “Why they always get the good stuff,” a third asked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some Liken It to Other Burgers

Others pointed out that a grilled cheese cheeseburger has been done before, with some of them likening it to a patty melt. “Ive had a fresh version of this at a food cart once and it was life changing,” someone said. “Imma just stick with the grilled cheese burger from five guys,” another added. “Anyone in Upstate NY can get the same thing at Tully’s, and it’s magnificent,” someone revealed.

Others Point Out the Nutritional Impact

A few people did voice concerns about the nutritional impact of the burger, loaded with lots of bread and cheese. “Heart disease burger,” one joked. “Bruh. This is too much even for a big back,” added another.