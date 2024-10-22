Customers Are Going Wild for Wendy's New Halloween Toys

While Wendy's youngest customers are still having their fair share of Halloween fun with the Frosty Frights Kids Meal that launched in September, the latest limited-edition Boo! Bags are meant to be enjoyed by adults, too. And they seem to be an immediate hit.

The Boo! Bags, which include a Dave's Single, small fries, and a small Frosty, also come with some additional swag: a glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Books coupon book. And while the coupon book sounds pretty great, it's those small Frosty toys that have been garnering buzz on social media.

The 11 Best Halloween Restaurant Deals In 2024

"Why is it actually kind of cute tho lol," one Reddit user wrote.

"They're soooo cute! I wish they were keychains or something!" another one added.

Part of the excitement seems to come from the fact that there's an "x-radiant" version of the new toy, which is harder to come by. This coveted Frosty figure features a black skeleton on a white glow-in-the-dark background. According to the package, there's a one in 10 chance of scoring this toy variant, with the other glow-in-the-dark option being a white skeleton on a black background.

"Was only going to buy one and I got the rare version. Made my day. 🙂 It glows pretty good," one excited Wendy's customer shared on Reddit. Others took to the online platform to announce that they received this toy in their bag, as well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meanwhile, some Reddit users expressed interest in buying this rare toy from those who were lucky enough to snag one.

"If you're looking to trade/sell one of those, let me know. I only got the regular one today," one Reddit user wrote.

10 Best McDonald's Halloween Items of All Time—From Costumed McNugget Buddies to Boo Buckets

Customers interested in purchasing a Boo! Bag should swing by their nearest Wendy's soon, as this is a limited-time offering that will only be available while supplies last. Additionally, Wendy's is selling Boo! Books through Nov. 3 at participating U.S. locations. The coupons are valid through Dec. 31, 2024.

For every Boo! Book sold in a Boo! Bag or individually for $1, Wendy's will donate 90 cents to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding homes for children in foster care in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the Boo! Bags, Wendy's is still offering its Frosty Frights Kids Meal. This includes a choice of four-piece chicken nuggets (180 calories), a hamburger (250 calories), or a cheeseburger (290 calories), along with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries (210 calories) or Apple Bites (35 calories), a drink, and a limited-edition Frosty Frights toy. There are 11 total characters, all of which are inspired by the chain's iconic Frosty treat.