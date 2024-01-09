Wendy's Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor

Wendy's fans have been begging and pleading for the return of a popular Frosty flavor ever since it left menus about eight months ago. And as of this week, their calls have officially been answered.

The fast-food giant's highly-requested Vanilla Frosty just returned to menus, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty. The Wendy's account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, teased the Vanilla Frosty relaunch in a post on Jan. 8.

"sometimes a vanilla frosty after 8 months is enough to stop the voices," the post read.

This marks the first time that Wendy's has offered the Vanilla Frosty since the start of 2024. In recent months, Wendy's had been keeping the popular frozen treat in retirement as it rolled out a series of seasonally themed Frosty flavors.

The Vanilla Frosty was last available from January 2023 through May 2023, when the limited-edition Strawberry Frosty took its place on the menu. Wendy's then replaced the Strawberry Frosty with a brand-new, seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty in September. The Peppermint Frosty, another seasonal flavor that first debuted in 2022, replaced the pumpkin spice flavor for the 2023 holiday season.

Now that the Vanilla Frosty is finally back once again, customers who've been pining over the absent treat are ecstatic.

"the wendy's vanilla frosty is back. nature is healing," a fan posted on X.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"THE VANILLA FROSTY IS BACK WOO," another wrote in celebration.

A small Vanilla Frosty currently costs $2.29 at a Wendy's near me in central New Jersey. As always, prices may vary depending on the location.

Vanilla Frosty fans should take advantage of the opportunity to indulge in the frozen treat now since it may not stick around for good. John Li, global vice president of Culinary innovation at Wendy's, told Eat This, Not That! in November that the seasonal Frosty launches were successful enough to pave the way for even more Frosty innovations in the future.

"By building these flavors for fans, we build up more occasions and more opportunities for our fans to just create these memorable experiences," he said at the time.

In other exciting Wendy's news, the chain's limited-edition new Pretzel Baconator that debuted in November is still on the menu right now. It features a half pound of never-frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo on a pretzel bun.