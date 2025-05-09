Eating yogurt daily is a delicious way to stay healthy. Whether you're aiming for better nutrition, want more flavor or variety in your diet, yogurt is a quick go-to. Plus it's so versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways. From breakfast bowls with fruit and nuts, a base for smoothies, an ingredient in baked goods or pancakes, savory sauces or dips, yogurt can spruce up a dish while boosting your health.

By eating yogurt every day you can reap serious benefits, but there's also things to be mindful of. Here's what happens if you eat yogurt every single day.

Weight Loss

Yogurt is an easy and healthy breakfast or snack that can help with weight loss goals, according to Theresa Gentile, MS, RDN, CDN. National spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

She says, "Studies have shown that milk and yogurt proteins can make us feel fuller by increasing GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide -1) and peptide YY (PYY), hormones in the body that keep us satiated longer. Also, since yogurt is a fermented milk product, the beneficial bacteria may help contribute to the host's gut microbiome. The gut microbiomes of lean people differ from those of obese people."

Weight Gain (if You Eat the Wrong Kind)

Eating the right kind of yogurt matters and consuming flavored yogurt on a daily basis can lead to weight gain due to the excess sugar and calories.

"Yogurt is often touted as a food for health, but if you choose the wrong type, that couldn't be further from the truth," Seema Shah, Owner of and Dietitian at Seema Shah Integrative and Functional Nutrition says. "Some types of flavored yogurts can contain more grams of sugar than a soda. Also, they usually do not have enough protein or healthy fats to help slow the rise of blood sugar."

Shah says, "Thus, these sugars surge into our bloodstream, leading to a steep blood sugar spike. It's often followed a few hours later by a rapid blood sugar crash too. It's best to have plain, high-protein Greek yogurt for breakfast, and to add chopped fruit or berries for some high-fiber sweetness."

Improved Gut Health

Another benefit of eating yogurt daily is gut health.

According to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess and specializes in PCOS and menopause, "Yogurt supports gut health, can improve digestion, support immune function and help maintain muscle.It delivers calcium, B vitamins, and probiotics."

Strong Bones

Yogurt is packed with protein and calcium, which help keep bones strong.

According to the Mayo Clinic, plain yogurt is a good source that supports bone health.

It's also valuable for older adults at risk of osteoporosis and fractures. One study shows adults over 60 experienced "significant positive association between the frequencies of yogurt intake with measures of bone density, bone biomarkers, and indicators of physical function."

Eating yogurt daily could be valuable in maintaining healthy bones.

Interactions with Certain Medications

If you consume yogurt every day, or on a regular basis and start taking a new medication, check with your doctor to ensure you're able to continue eating yogurt. Dairy can reduce the effectiveness of certain meds like antibiotics in the tetracycline class like including doxycycline and minocycline, according to AARP.

Lower Hypertension

Eating yogurt daily could help reduce high blood pressure.

A 2018 study published in the Journal of Hypertension showed that consuming more daily products, especially yogurt, was linked to fewer cases of high blood pressure in adults.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol

Besides lowering blood pressure, yogurt can also help reduce blood pressure.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A study published in the Journal of Dairy Sciences focuses on the effects probiotic yogurt had on participants with type 2 diabetes. The research shows people who consumed yogurt daily had lower LDL and total cholesterol.

What to Look for in Yogurt

Eating healthy yogurt is key to getting the health benefits.

Berger explains, "When shopping for a yogurt, look for one with at least 12 grams of protein and ideally with no added sugar. These guidelines help ensure yogurt will be filling and provide your body the nutrients it needs."

Recommend Yogurts

There's plenty of options when it comes to shopping for yogurt, but Berger recommends the following two brands.

Siggi's Whole Milk Yogurt (Plain, 4% Milkfat)

Nutrition : per serving ¾ of a cup

Calories : 170

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 85mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 18g

Siggi's Whole Milk Yogurt comes in at 170 calories, 18 grams of protein and just 8 grams of carbs. It's a great balance of protein and healthy fat. It's creamy and doesn't taste like diet food even though it's low in sugar and has no added sugars. The fat adds richness without overdoing it. All together it'll leave you satisfied, stable blood sugar, and hormone support.

Two Good Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 35mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 12g

Two Good yogurt contains around 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fat, and 0 grams of added sugar. It's a great option because it uses ultra-filtration to keep sugar super low while still delivering live and active cultures and a solid dose of protein. It tastes lightly sweet without relying on a pile of added sweeteners, making it a go-to choice for supporting blood sugar control.