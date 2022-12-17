If you want to treat your body to overall wellness, put on your sneakers, and make jogging an integral part of your lifestyle. Not only is the exercise oh-so-popular, but it's a very inexpensive way to receive some pretty amazing health benefits. And the best part? You can fit jogging into your schedule whenever it works best and easily challenge yourself to a higher, healthier level. While you're getting warmed up, we're going to tell you what happens to your body when you jog more, according to science. Keep reading to learn more, and next, check out What a Daily Jogging Habit Does to Your Body After 50.

Jogging more means stronger bones and muscles, a big mental health boost, and avoiding chronic health conditions.

The beauty of jogging? The sky really is the limit for your well-being. Whether you enjoy short jogs around the block, clocking some serious miles on local trails, or taking things to new heights by gearing up for marathons or races, there is something for everyone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

By lacing up your shoes and pounding the pavement, you will strengthen your muscles and bones, keep up a healthy weight, and boost your cardiovascular fitness, according to Better Health Channel. This aerobic activity can help you avoid chronic conditions such as stroke and hypertension, and even extend your lifespan. Any consistent physical activity is also a tremendous enhancement to your self-confidence, mental health, and overall quality of life.

And the benefits don't stop there. Staying on top of your physical activity in general decreases high blood pressure, reduces pain from arthritis, and lowers your risk of suffering from falls and osteoporosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Getting in some solid cardio can also reduce asthma—science says so!

The more jogging you do, the greater the health benefits.

The CDC recommends getting 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, like jogging, each week. The guidance also says that if you choose to go above and beyond that recommendation, you'll likely reap even more health benefits.

According to cardiologist Dr. Aaron Baggish, an avid runner and the associate director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, when it comes to jogging, "A little bit is good but a little bit more is probably better." Dr. Baggish added, "There is no question that if you are not exercising and if you make the decision to start—whether it's walking, jogging, cycling, or an elliptical machine—you are going to be better off."

Bring on the calorie burn.

A GPS app, smartwatch, or fitness tracker are all stellar ways to stay on top of your progress and keep your motivation strong as you reach certain milestones. According to Harvard Health Publishing, a 125-pound person can torch around 180 calories per 30-minute jog, a 155-pound person can burn around 216 calories, and a 185-pound individual can lose about 252 calories. So keep on jogging!

Getting in more strides can help you live longer.

Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reveals that as little as five to 10 minutes each day of running at a low intensity—aka jogging—can promote longevity. The study observed over 55,000 individuals ranging from 18 to 100 years of age, and approximately 25% of the group enjoyed running. During a 15-year study period, the participants who ran at a moderate level for 50 minutes each week or less, decreased their risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases or other health reasons, when compared to the non-runners in the group.