Jogging is an exhilarating form of exercise, which may be why about 60 million individuals in the United States jog, run, and trail run, according to Statista. The primary motivator most people have to lace up and hit the pavement? To enhance their overall fitness. Close to 80% of runners in America do it in order to remain fit or in good health. There are so many amazing benefits of jogging just 10 minutes per day, so listen up, because this is some fitness goodness you'll want to know about!

Even the busiest people in the world can surely find 10 minutes each day to boost their health. Whether you work from home or are on vacation, it's easy to find a neighborhood or trail that's convenient to get to. If you go into the office, it's possible to carve out time in your day—either before or after hours, or perhaps during a lunch break. You can go at your own pace, and even plan to do it with a friend. The important thing is checking it off your to-do list each day.

As if you needed any more convincing, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine reveals that performing just 10 minutes of exercise a day can actually extend your life. According to Mike Bohl, MD, MPH, ALM, the Director of Medical Content and Education at Ro, a certified personal trainer, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, jogging is an extraordinary form of fitness that provides a host of benefits. The best part of it? You can do it easily anywhere, without any equipment besides a good pair of running shoes.

Dr. Bohl explains, "While there are people who push the limits of running, such as those who participate in marathons, there are also benefits to shorter bits of running, such as jogging for just 10 minutes per day." When you read them, you'll want to get in on some jogging fun, too!

Jogging 10 minutes a day is great for burning calories and losing weight.

Jogging is a form of cardio, which is an amazing way to conquer your weight loss goals. Dr. Bohl says, "Depending on your speed and weight, you can expect to burn about 150 calories from jogging for 10 minutes."

You'll strengthen your leg muscles, engage your core, and improve your bone density.

Including a jog in your fitness routine will strengthen your leg muscles, engage your core muscles, and improve your bone density. As you get older, these are all extremely important when it comes to functionality, maintaining balance, and reducing the risk of falling.

There are so many mental health benefits of jogging 10 minutes a day.

A simple 10-minute jog each day is a real mood booster and provides mental health benefits. Research proves that performing physical activity like jogging can increase the flow of blood to the brain. "[It] can result in improved executive function. Executive function includes things like decision-making and self-control," says Dr. Bohl.

You'll rev up your cardiovascular health.

When you jog, you help to rev up your heart strength and improve how efficiently your oxygen delivers to the tissues in your body. "It also helps reduce the risk of heart and blood vessel disease (and other diseases, too, like certain cancers)," Dr. Bohl points out.