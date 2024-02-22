Skip to content

Wingstop Plans to Open Hundreds of New Locations in 2024

The fast-growing chicken wing chain has an ambitious goal of reaching 7,000 stores globally.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on February 22, 2024 | 11:46 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

After ending 2023 with hundreds more stores than it started the year with, Wingstop has no plans to slow down its breakneck expansion in 2024.

The chef-approved restaurant chain, which primarily serves bone-in wings, boneless wings, and chicken sandwiches in a range of flavors, opened 255 net new locations throughout 2023, according to a new earnings report. This year, it plans to one-up itself by opening a whopping 270 net new restaurants across the globe. 

RELATED: 15 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains Right Now

These planned openings will move Wingstop even closer to its long-term goal of reaching 7,000 units. The chain ended 2023 with 2,214 global locations, 1,926 of which are located in the United States. While Wingstop does have quite a ways to go before reaching that ambitious 7,000-unit benchmark, its latest earnings data indicates that it's in a great position to keep growing.

Wingstop food
Wingstop / Facebook

2023 was Wingstop's "strongest year on record," president and CEO Michael Skipworth said in a statement in the new earnings report. The chain saw an impressive 18.3% increase in same-store sales in the United States in 2023, marking its 20th consecutive year of domestic same-store sales growth. Its total revenue also increased 28.7% in 2023 compared to the prior year, while last year's 255 net new openings helped the chain grow its total store footprint by 13%. 

"We have a proven playbook and I couldn't be more excited by our opportunity to scale Wingstop to more than 7,000 restaurants," Skipworth said in the statement.

So if you don't currently have a Wingstop near you, don't be too surprised if that changes sometime soon.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Menu Items at Wingstop, According to Dietitians

Wingstop is one of several restaurant chains with major expansion plans for 2024 and beyond. For example, the popular steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse and its two sister brands—Bubba's 33 and Jaggers—are expected to open around 44 new restaurants altogether throughout this year. That's almost as high as the 45 locations the three chains debuted in 2023, which Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan said was a "record" year for new openings.

Chip City, a dessert chain that serves a rotating selection of massive cookies, also recently announced plans to open 70 new locations across 2024 and 2025. Since the chain currently operates more than 30 locations, those new openings should help it surpass the 100-store milestone. Additionally, the donut and coffee chain Shipley Do-Nuts, which currently operates more than 350 shops across 12 states, is aiming to double in size over the next five years. 

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// // //
More in Restaurants
  • three cups of Dunkin' drinks on an orange background

    Every Dunkin’ Drink—Ranked by Sugar Content

  • Wingstop exterior

    Wingstop to Open Hundreds of New Locations in 2024

  • jack in the box exterior

    Jack in the Box Is Opening 15 New Restaurants

  • McDonald's dipping sauce

    McDonald’s to Launch an Exciting New Dipping Sauce

  • pulled pork sandwich

    10 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.