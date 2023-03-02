The #1 Workout To Change Your Body Shape in 30 Days

How would you like to change your body shape in 30 days? If the answer is a hard "yes," then this workout routine is just what you're looking for. We consulted with a fitness pro who stresses the importance of combining cardio and strength training for the best results. So get ready to march into spring with a totally new physique! We're walking you through exactly how to get in shape in 30 days.

Tim Liu, CSCS, an online fitness and nutrition coach who helps individuals with busy schedules build muscle and torch fat, tells Eat This, Not That!, "Strength training [is necessary] for the muscle building and fat burning aspect, and the cardio [is key] to getting in extra steps for the day and to improving daily activity." Plus, it can boost your metabolism.

Liu recommends lifting weights a minimum of three to four times a week, along with performing steady-state or interval cardio in between. Consistency with a healthy diet is also key if you want to see noticeable results in just one month's time.

Ready, set, let's go! Keep reading for Liu's number one workout to get in shape in 30 days. And next, don't miss The 1-Month Weight Loss Challenge for a Slimmer You.

1 Barbell Back Squat (8 to 10 reps)

To begin the barbell back squat, the barbell should be positioned comfortably on your upper back. Be careful it does not place any pressure on your neck. Next, grab the secure bar just greater than shoulder-width. Take the bar out of the rack, then step back while standing tall. Now, you will hinge your hips while engaging your abs and squatting down to the floor. Your hips should be even with the ground. Finally, come back up to standing to finish one rep.

2 Lat Pulldowns (10 to 12 reps)

Lat pulldowns start by grabbing onto the pulldown bar and placing your hands greater than shoulder distance apart. Gently lean back while pulling the bar downward using both elbows. Create some tension in your lats as you bring the bar back up. Be sure to stretch at the top by bringing your shoulder blades up before the next rep.

RELATED: 7 At-Home Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat in 30 Days

3 Incline Dumbbell Bench Press (10 to 12 reps)

This exercise starts with you lying down flat on an incline bench while both hands hold a dumbbell. Push both dumbbells toward the ceiling, extending your arms completely. Pull both shoulders back and then down into your bench as you also bring the dumbbells down toward your body. You should feel a good stretch at the end of this move just before you push both weights back to the start position.

4 Dumbbell Walking Lunges (10 reps for each leg)

Grab a dumbbell in each hand to start this exercise. Take one step forward while planting that food firmly on the ground. Next, use control as you descend into a lunge. Your back knee should touch the floor gently. Do the same motion on the other side, and alternate for the prescribed reps.

5 Dumbbell Row (12 reps for each arm)

For the dumbbell row, get parallel to a workout bench. One knee and hand should be planted firmly on the surface to help balance yourself. Using your opposite hand, take hold of a dumbbell. As you do so, your palm should be facing you, and your arm should be stretched straight down to the ground. Keep your chest tall and your core tight. Next, row the dumbbell up to your hip while squeezing your upper back and lats as you complete this motion. Bring your arm back down to the starting position before doing another rep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: Sculpt Lean Muscle With This 30-Day Total-Body Workout

6 Incline Dumbbell Curl (10 to 12 reps)

Last but not least when it comes to Liu's workout to get in shape in 30 days is the incline dumbbell curl. Begin this move lying flat on your back on an incline workout bench. With each hand, hold a dumbbell. Your arms should be totally extended down toward the floor. With both elbows kept close to the sides of your body, perform a dumbbell curl, bringing the weights up toward your torso. Then, bring them back down, creating some resistance as you do.