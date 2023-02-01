Sculpt Lean Muscle With This 30-Day Total-Body Workout

If you're looking for a total-body tone you can accomplish in 30 days' time—completely on your own—you've come to the right place. All you need to get started is some good old-fashioned ambition and a set of dumbbells. This 30-day workout is designed just for you by a certified trainer, so let's go!

One of the most appealing parts of having a fitness routine you can do in the comfort of your own home is you can do it whenever it fits into your schedule. Plus, the benefits of exercise are plenty. According to WebMD, you can improve your cardiovascular health, extend your life, experience a mood boost, and prevent chronic conditions just by getting up and active on a regular basis. With these exercises at your fingertips, you'll know that every move you make will be productive.

We chatted with Tim Liu, CSCS, an online fitness and nutrition coach, in addition to being a member of the Eat This, Not That! Medical Expert Board, who shares this total-body workout routine. Liu tells us, "When trying to tone your body, you want to pick mostly compound movements since they use more muscle groups. It will help you build more muscle and tone up." By performing the following exercises three to four times each week, you will tone your body and feel so much better in one month.

Pushups

To perform a pushup, you'll pull your belly inward, which will activate and tighten your core. Take a deep breath in as you lower your body to the ground, keeping your elbows bent; your elbows should reach an angle of 90 degrees. Then, breathe out as you push your body up to the starting position. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Dumbbell Goblet Squat

To begin the dumbbell goblet squat, grab a dumbbell and hold it up to your chest, keeping your hands under the top of the weight. Inhale, and lower into a squat by bending your knees and hinging your hips back. When your thighs are parallel to the ground, push up through your feet, keeping your core activated. Return to the start position. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Dumbbell Reverse Lunges

Start this next move by standing with a dumbbell at each side. Your feet should be together and your knees bent just a bit. Bring one leg back, planting the ball of your foot on the floor. Bend your knees as you lower into a lunge, then return back up to the position you started in. Repeat with your opposite leg. Perform three to four sets of 12 reps for each leg.

Dumbbell Rows

You will need a workout bench for this move. Stand next to the bench, keeping a dumbbell to the side. Position your hand opposite the dumbbell and place that same knee on the bench. Place your other foot firmly on the floor. Your back should be totally flat. Lift the dumbbell with your free non-bench hand, and row the dumbbell. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform three to four sets of 12 reps for each arm.

Dumbbell Curls

Keep your arms at your sides with a dumbbell in each hand. Next, flex your elbows to lift the weights. Be sure your upper arms remain at your sides. Then, bring the weights back down to the position you started in. Perform three to four sets of 12 reps.